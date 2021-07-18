Luhut: We are currently evaluating whether the emergency PPKM needs an extension or not





Merdeka.com – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said his party so far is evaluating the extension of the PPKM as an emergency. So he promised to announce it in the next two or three days. “Currently we are evaluating whether the PPKM has a timeline and if an additional extension is needed, we will report it to the president and within the next two or three days we will officially announce it,” Luhut said at a press conference evaluating the implementation of Urgence PPKM, Saturday (17/7). Previously, it was known that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for the extension of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM to be decided with a clear mind. While Jokowi said he was not wrong in making this decision. “Finally, there is an important question from the community that we need to answer. Can the emergency PPKM be extended? If you want it extended, how long will it take? is really a very sensitive issue, it must be decided with a clear thought, so that one cannot go wrong, “Jokowi said during the opening of a limited meeting related to the treatment of Covid-19 uploaded to the Youtube account of the presidential secretariat, Saturday (17/7). Previously, it was known that the coordinating minister of human development and culture (Menko PMK), Muhadjir Effendi, had signaled that the policy of emergency restriction of community activities (PPKM) would be extended. He found out after attending a cabinet meeting. “Today I also joined the cabinet meeting by video conference. The president said the emergency PPKM was extended,” Muhadjir told Solo on Friday (7/16). According to him, the meeting explained that the extension of the emergency PPKM is scheduled to be implemented until the end of July. “Until the end of July,” he said. At the same time, the spokesperson for the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Jodi Mahardi, said that the extension of the emergency PPKM to Java-Bali is still being assessed and discussed so that it is decided by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Until now, Jodi said, Luhut had not provided any further guidance regarding this matter. “If the directives of the coordinating minister have not been taken, the president who will make a decision at that time is still in the process of assessment and discussion,” he told merdeka.com, Friday (7/16). [gil]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/luhut-kami-sedang-evaluasi-apakah-ppkm-darurat-dibutuhkan-perpanjangan-atau-tidak.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos