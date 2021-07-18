Greek mayor of Darwin running for next four-year term





The first Greek-born mayor of Darwin has officially announced that he is racing to retain mayor for another term. “I have decided to participate in the elections again after a four-year term with challenges ahead, including a cyclone and a pandemic,” Kon Vatskalis said. Neos Kosmos. Benefiting from a “rapid response” to both, Mr. Vatskalis cites among the highlights of his tenure “supporting local jobs and businesses,” reducing financial pressure “on rentals,” investing more than $ 57 million in infrastructure projects “and” plant over 15,000 trees “in response to the 10,000 lost from the cyclone. “Strong leadership and teamwork, bringing our CBD back to life, improving our suburbs and creating a cleaner and greener Darwin were the promises.

I made it to our community, and I’m happy to have been able to deliver in all of these areas, ”he says. Before being elected mayor of Darwin in 2017, Mr. Vatskalis already had more than a decade under his belt in politics. READ MORE: Kon Vatskalis named Darwin Lord Mayor He served in the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2014, with the then Labor government and as Cabinet Minister for 12 of those 13 years. Readers may recall a notable encounter with Mr. Vatskalis which Neos Kosmos had reported on during his ministerial career. It was during an official visit by Recep Tayyip Erdogan Down Under, Mr Vatskalis being the Australian official delegated to greet him on his arrival at the airport. The Turkish president couldn’t hide his surprised reaction that the Australian Prime Minister to meet with him was in fact of Greek origin, saying “even here? A Greek?” Born on the island of Kefalonia, Mr. Vatskalis grew up, studied and lived in Athens until 1983, when he emigrated to Australia. READ MORE: All eyes are on Turkish President Erdogans’ July 20 visit to occupied Cyprus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://neoskosmos.com/en/205312/darwin-greek-mayor-in-race-for-the-next-four-year-term/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos