Former Trump security official says Republican Party is greater threat to US than ISIS





Miles Taylor, a senior official in the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, described the continued influence of former presidents on the GOP as the No. 1 threat to the country’s national security.

Mr Taylor served as Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. After leaving his post, he was revealed to be the anonymous author of a New York Times editorial in 2018 that revealed how he and his colleagues shared the same ideas. work to thwart Mr. Trump’s worst impulses as commander-in-chief.

The former official told MSNBC this week that even though he was just a national security man, he was forced to speak out against the Trump administration because of his national security concerns.

Mr Taylor went on to say that GOP figures including parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy continued to pay tribute to a twice indicted presidential loser.

“[It] should make all Americans think and worry about the future of this country and national security, he said.

“I have worked in the field of national security against ISIS, al-Qaeda and Russia and the # 1 national security threat I have ever seen in my life to the democracy of this country is the party I’m in: the Republican Party.

In a separate interview with the network, Mr Taylor attacked his colleagues and the GOP for their continued silence following news of the arrest of two men for a plot to blow up Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento and the first prison terms for January. 6 rioters from the Capitol.

Mr Taylor said it was disgusting that former cabinet secretaries did not come forward against Mr Trump after telling me backstage that they felt like me, that Trump was a threat to the fabric of our republic.

He added: They still have an obligation to speak up, and I think it’s morally disgusting that a lot of these people haven’t.

I heard it [Trump] speak in person about the extrajudicial use of their powers. For example, he spoke about things in the Oval Office, including martial law, and he spoke explicitly about its tampering with the act of insurgency.

The insurgency law of 1807 was raised by Mr. Trump and the far right as a way to cling to power in his last days in power in January with military law, and before the Capitol riots on the 6th. January, in which five were killed.

