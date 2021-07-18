How to Preserve, Protect and Defend PMs – The New Indian Express

Just because someone occupies the highest seat in the country, they don’t automatically become the most beloved personality in the country. Presidents like Rajendra Prasad and KR Narayanan became elated and appreciated, not because they were seated in that chair, but because they conducted themselves with a dignity, decorum and decorum that won the appreciation of people. Unfortunately, the current holder is not up to this measure.

Ram Nath Kovind’s latest public announcement is something the President of India should never have done. “My salary is five lakh a month,” he said, “but I pay Rs 2.75 lakh in taxes. After paying my taxes, I get less than some officers get. understand that the citizens of the country would know what he did not say. The man who pays Rs 2.75 lakhs in taxes can live for free in a mansion with 340 rooms. He does not have to pay for the 25 cooks, 184 gardeners and 57 housekeepers who take care of its premises (representing a monthly salary of Rs 1.34 crore).

Does Kovind know that his 48 bodyguards, nine private secretaries, eight telephone operators and 27 drivers cost him nothing, that the monthly telephone bill of Rs 5 lakh more is paid by citizens, than the annual budget for his staff and family allowance is Rs 66 crores?

Pretending to be like any other citizen is inexcusable in such a situation. The same goes for any attempt to make unwarranted claims about the taxes he pays. Citizens know not only the general considerations enjoyed by the President of India; they also know the ways in which accidental presidents like Pratibha Patil and Giani Zail Singh have abused these considerations.

The time may also have come to question the assumption that a Dalit reaching the top is a great achievement in itself. KR Narayanan has achieved several high-level positions by acquiring the required qualifications for these positions, not by displaying his Dalit status. That he had acquired these qualifications despite being a Dalit was the mark of his distinction.

It is important to see the difference between the India of KR Narayanan and the India of Ram Nath Kovind. One was guided by the ideals of democracy, the other by the dictates of a dominant personality. One represented the India of Jawaharlal Nehru, the other the India of Narendra Modi. To ignore this perspective is to distort reality for political ends. To say that Kovind represented Dalits just like Narayanan represented Dalits is not fair to Dalits. Narayanan brought honor to the Dalits. Kovind lives off the credit of the Dalits. The scenario represents a reversed reality in which India is caught.

It was Kovind’s record as a loyalist that prompted Narendra Modi to choose him for the top post. Pracharak and RSS spokesman, Kovind served as leader of the BJP Caste Morcha for four years from 1998. This was radically different from the considerations that prompted Atal Bihari Vajpayee to choose APJ Abdul Kalam for the post of president. As lawyer and activist Indira Jaising said: “Kovind was selected with the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha in mind. Since there is no predictability on voter behavior, a loyalist president can deal favorably with any political uncertainty in 2019 with his discretionary powers. Modi, far from Vajpayee in his confidence, obviously did not want to take any risks. He would only feel secure if there was a buffer president in the tradition of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. He has one.

What the country saw was a double whammy. The Prime Minister underlined his preeminence by choosing a loyalist for the post of president. The President saw that his main duty was to preserve, protect and defend, not the Constitution of India, but the Prime Minister. In the process, the overriding reality of India was emphasized: that personal interests prevail over national interests. The prime minister’s supremacy was more important than anything else for the progress of the new India.

This fundamental change in the interpretation of democracy should not surprise anyone. It simply reflects the changes that have reached India and the low levels of administrative morality the country has achieved. India is not like the United States where there are lines the president cannot cross. Those who try to ignore these limits end up like Richard Nixon. India has more in common with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where the president’s experiments with “cosmetic constitutionalism” have only one goal: to prolong his reign indefinitely. Ditto with Xi Jinping’s “socialist democracy”. Why – how – should India be any different when it combines Putin’s virtues with Xi’s talents. We are all democracies, aren’t we?