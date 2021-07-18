PM sets rules, standards for ministers and party leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who carried out a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday last week, lives up to his image of being a relentless taskmaster and someone who knows what he expects from his cabinet and his staff. party colleagues.

In his first one-on-one interaction with newly inducted ministers and party officials, the PM asked for their honest opinion on the government’s image, comments on government programs, and asked them to resume their work from day one, while expressing dissatisfaction with the disappearance of party leaders from the public during the second wave of Covid-19.

The government has less than 1000 days before the general elections of April-May 2024 and the Prime Minister is therefore pushing his colleagues to start delivering results.

The Prime Minister, who has twice met with his new Cabinet (both Cabinet and Ministers of State), has established a series of guidelines for them to ensure that new ministers do the job they are doing. were inducted into the Cabinet to improve the effectiveness of governance.

The Prime Minister, during one of these meetings with his Council of Ministers and with the secretaries general and secretaries of the parties, asked them to share their comments on the image that the government has on the ground with the citizens.

In the second such meeting he had with his ministers, which took place on Wednesday, the Prime Minister briefed all his ministers on how to behave when the session of parliament begins to leave. Monday.

The Prime Minister asked the ministers to prepare well the answers to the questions which will be put to them in Parliament.

They have been ordered to have as much knowledge as possible about their ministry by then and not to embarrass themselves and the government by being in a situation where they are unaware of what is going on. passes into their ministry.

Significantly, ministers have also been asked to wear masks at all times, whenever they are in public. The PM asked them not to share any photographs in the public domain without wearing masks so that they could give examples of how to behave during the pandemic situation. The impact of the Prime Minister’s instructions was evident as several ministers, despite repeated requests from their supporters, did not allow them to click selfies without masks.

The Prime Minister also asked ministers to speak quietly and to be cautious when interacting with the media to ensure that they do not say something that could generate controversy for the minister, the government and the party.

In a similar interaction with the general secretaries and party secretaries that occurred last week, the prime minister told them about his vision for the development of the country. The secretaries general and the secretaries were invited to give their opinion on the various mechanisms that the government has launched. He also asked them to share a positive and a negative about the current projects. The prime minister also sought their comments on areas where government programs and policies needed improvement and suggestions for new programs and policies the government should introduce.

The Prime Minister attended a briefing from each of the Secretaries and Secretaries General on their home states and the state they are in charge of. These officials were invited to visit the state for which they were appointed more often, as many Secretaries and Secretaries General did not visit their respective states. The Prime Minister has reportedly expressed his displeasure that some BJP leaders disappeared during the second wave of Covid-19.

He also attended a presentation on the situation in Bengal which included incidents of post-election violence and how party workers were harassed. The prime minister was told by party officials that around eight BJP MPs are expected to join the TMC on July 21, when the TMC celebrates Shahid Diwas.

Ministers, especially those who have joined the Cabinet for the first time, have been invited to attend the Rajya Sabha to answer questions that their ministry will have members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi made a presentation to ministers on the upcoming session of Parliament during one of these meetings.

All ministers were urged not to leave Delhi until at least August 15 and to report to work regularly before 9 a.m. The Prime Minister also urged new inductees to seek help from their elders and former ministers whenever they have doubts or need more clarity.