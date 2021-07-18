Boris Johnson’s plan to level UK rings low amid 20 universal credit cuts





BORIS Johnson’s claim that he wants to ‘upgrade’ the country ‘rings hollow’ as he plans to end the £ 20-per-week increase in universal credit, anti-credit activists say. poverty.

The move to phase out the benefit increase, which was introduced last year to help cope with the impact of the pandemic, has been widely criticized, with warnings that it would plunge thousands more into poverty.

Last week, the Prime Minister delivered a speech on his ‘leveling up’ agenda in which he said the government will work hard to reverse the ‘entrenched problems and deep inequalities’ resulting from Covid. It came as a new analysis released by the House of Commons Library found that the UK had the highest poverty rate of any country in northwestern Europe – and so far for almost all. the last 20 years. The full impact of the pandemic on poverty levels has yet to be seen, with statistics covering only until March of last year. Campaigners have warned that the financial situation of many was already getting worse before the Covid crisis hit and point out that there has been a doubling in the number of universal credit applications during this time. Chris Birt, Deputy Director for Scotland at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “A combination of poorly paid and precarious jobs, high housing costs and social security cuts and freezes has led to levels of social security. stubbornly high poverty in the UK in recent years, especially among families with children. “The last few years have also seen an alarming increase in misery. As one of the richest nations in the world, this is totally unacceptable. “In Scotland around a million people are trapped in poverty – that’s one in five of us, including one in four children and that’s before we saw the full impact of the pandemic. “Some welcome steps have been taken, such as the introduction of Scottish Child Payment for low income families. But progress is worryingly slow, and we are on the verge of missing our child poverty targets despite commitment from all parties to meet them. ” READ MORE: Boris Johson’s big upgrade speech has been called ’empty sound bites’ Birt welcomed the Scottish government’s commitment to provide a minimum income guarantee. He added: “In the meantime, they must do the promised doubling of children’s payments as quickly as possible and work with employers to ensure that jobs are a more reliable route out of poverty. “But the UK government also has a role to play and it must not make the terrible mistake of cutting universal credit in the fall. “It would be extremely damaging to struggling families in Scotland, undo much of the good of Scottish Child Payment and commit to ‘raising its level’ to ring hollow. ” In Johnson’s speech last Thursday, which was published in full on the Downing Street website “as delivered” with long, rambling sentences and little punctuation, he said the economy “was slowly and cautiously recovering “. He continued: “There is every chance that this country is about to straighten out like a coil spring and it is the mission of this government to ensure that as far as Covid has entrenched the problems and deepened inequalities – now we need to redouble our efforts to reverse these inequalities so that wherever possible everyone everywhere feels the benefits of this recovery and we build back better across the UK. “We have to say from the start that even before the start of the pandemic the UK had and has an economy more imbalanced than almost all of our biggest immediate competitors in Europe and more imbalanced than almost all of the major developed countries and when I Say unbalanced, I mean that for too many people, geography turns out to be a fate. In response, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the UK government’s planned austerity cuts would further exacerbate the “conservative poverty crisis”. He added: “You cannot increase by impoverishing millions of people – but that is exactly what will happen in the wake of the Conservatives’ plans to impose a public sector wage freeze and cut universal credit. of £ 1,040 for six million families. ” Peter Kelly, director of The Poverty Alliance, pointed out that even before the pandemic, more than a million people in Scotland lived in “the grip of poverty”. He said: “Since March of last year, this grip has tightened for many as many more people have been pushed into poverty for the first time. “These numbers are the result of decisions made over several years about our economy; decisions that have resulted in an inadequate social security system, a labor market that locks too many people into precarious and poorly paid jobs, and public services that do not work for low-income people. He added: “But poverty can be solved, and each level of government can do much more to loosen the grip of poverty. “The UK government can make the £ 20 universal credit increase permanent, end the benefit cap and the two-child limit. “So the Scottish government can immediately double the Scottish Child Payment, expand access to free bus travel and expand childcare services.”

