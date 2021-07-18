Ex-officials at PM- The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of 109 former officials wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday about changes to pension rules, saying they were surprised and deeply troubled by the recent “attempt to silence” amendment.

The amended rules require retired public servants who have worked in certain intelligence or security-related organizations to obtain permission from the head of the organization if they wish to make a publication.

Permission is required to write on matters related to the field of the organization, including any reference or information on any personnel and their designation, and the expertise or knowledge gained from working in that organization, among others, have- they stated.

In the open letter, the former officials said that the practice of retired bureaucrats writing their memoirs or articles on different aspects of the work they have done during their working years or commenting on current affairs using their knowledge of “Domain” is universal and is loved the world over.

“We were surprised, and deeply disturbed, by the recent modification of the central pension regulation notified by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Complaints and Pensions on May 31, 2021”, indicates the letter written by them under the aegis of the Group constitutional conduct.

Former officials said they were unable to understand why such an amendment was necessary to the central pension regulation, when a 1923 law on official secrets already exists and the state may, in under it, prosecute officials and former officials who reveal information harmful to the state.

“If writing on certain matters constitutes serious misconduct, the government can certainly take measures, according to the law, to deprive the former civil servant of his pension,” the letter said.

It is true of India, like any other country, that the government’s version of events, current or past, is taken to be the ruling party’s point of view and does not necessarily reflect the whole truth, he said. he declares. .

It is for this reason that the views and memories of former practitioners, freed from the constraints of the office, are valuable, the letter says.

“The recent change in retirement rules attempts to impose a silence that will seriously affect studies and constitute a permanent obstacle to understanding the imperatives of our security concerns,” he said.

Officers who have spent their lives in security-related affairs are unlikely to be irresponsible and reveal sensitive secrets, the former officials wrote.

The laudable goal of ensuring that retirees do not disclose any sensitive material to the detriment of the security of the nation is best achieved by reiterating the law on official secrets and taking tough action in the event of a breach, they said. declared.

“And if the government is concerned with protecting national security in accordance with the times and the Indian Constitution, it should also consult widely with political and civil society as well as the legal fraternity to find a replacement for the law. on official secrets., which itself conflicts with Article 19 of the Constitution, ”the letter said.

Former officials said they believed the drafters of the new rules had not given thought to the consequences of the ordinance.

“This would mean that before publishing an article or speaking at a seminar or interview, the retired officers concerned would have to obtain prior authorization.

The facility’s reported assurance that the order, in fact, makes it easier for officers to contact their former employer to seek clarification before speaking, is too stupid to even merit comment, “the letter said.

If strictly enforced, it could also mean, in effect, that no retiree from the specified services can participate in seminars or discussions, much less engage in Track II dialogues, even if this may not be the intention, he said.

In 2008, the UPA government attempted to introduce such an ordinance for officers who had served in the IB and RAW.

The order was widely criticized and ultimately withdrawn, according to the letter.

“With this order, India also acquires the dubious distinction of being, perhaps, the only major democratic country in the world today that effectively prohibits its employees from expressing their opinions after they retire,” he said. -he declares.

Oddly enough, this applies to all retired officers, even those who retired decades ago, the letter says.

“In 2008, the UPA government, perhaps convinced of the inaccuracy of the ordinance, did not finally implement the amendment. We hope that the current government will show the same sagacity”, did he declare.

The signatories of the letter include former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar, former Foreign Minister Shyam Saran, former Home Secretary GK Pillai and Najeeb Jung, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.