Southeast Asian wave worsens; NY Cases Top 1000: Virus Update

Southeast Asia continues to experience a new wave of infections that has made the region the new epicenter of the virus. Thailand reported a record 11,397 new cases, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged his ministers to embrace a sense of crisis as the country overtook Brazil in daily cases to become the world’s worst.

In the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive, two days before England lifted nearly all Covid-19 restrictions, even as Britain recorded more than 50,000 new cases . Thousands of people have taken to the streets in France to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to pressure people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

New York state has reported more than 1,000 new cases for the first time since mid-May, and a New York City council member has called for a renewal of mask mandates in indoor public spaces.

The Tokyo Olympics recorded their first case in the Athletes’ Village, less than a week before the opening ceremony.

Johnson urges Brits to get second shot (7:01 a.m. HK)

The UK government has said every adult has been offered a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and two-thirds of the population have received two injections, as the delta variant rages across the country and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to lift most restrictions in England on Monday.

The eight-week gap between the first and second inoculation in the UK means that every adult will have the opportunity to receive both doses by mid-September, the Department of Health and Social Affairs said. Let’s finish the job. If you’re over 18, book your jabs today, Johnson said in a statement.

The UK reported 54,674 new cases of Covid on Saturday, the highest number since January 15 as the spread of the delta variant pushes infection rates near pandemic records. Hospitalizations reached 3,964, the highest since the end of March. But the success of the vaccination campaign limited the number of deaths in the latest wave, with 41 deaths reported on Saturday, up from more than 1,800 in one day at the peak in January.

NY daily cases above 1,000 again (2:43 p.m. NY)

New York state has reported more than 1,000 new cases for the first time since mid-May, as a member of city council called for a renewal of mask mandates in indoor public spaces. We need to reverse that trend, tweeted City Councilor Mark D. Levine, who chairs the health committee, on Saturday.

This week, Los Angeles reimposed indoor mask warrants – regardless of vaccination status – and San Francisco and Las Vegas issued mask recommendations as cases caused by the delta variant continue to rise. The variant now represents 41% of samples tested in New York, up from 26% the week before.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were no plans to reimpose mask warrants in New York City.

Statewide, 1,156 new infections were reported by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday after the daily number of cases briefly fell below 300 in June. The rate of positive tests also increased, reaching a seven-day average of 1.19%. Hospitalizations remain low at 354, as do deaths at 4.

French Protest Health Pass (1 p.m. NY)

Thousands of people took to the streets of France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to pressure people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, even as a large number of their fellow citizens register. A vaccination center in Isère was vandalized last night, Le Figaro reported.

Earlier this week, Macron made Covid-19 injections mandatory for healthcare workers and decided that so-called health passes – which show proof of testing or vaccination – should be mandatory for access to places such as restaurants and cafes.

The health pass is supported by around 62% of citizens, Le Parisien newspaper reports today, citing an Ipsos / Sopra Steria opinion poll.

The delta variant is there, we cannot hide it, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The only solution is to get vaccinated.

France supports Tunisia to fight against Covid (12:27 NY)

France is providing logistical support to Tunisia to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces said on Saturday in a statement.

The army was mobilized to transport liquid oxygen to Tunisia. Medical equipment will follow in the coming days, President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

UK Health Secretary tests positive (8:39 a.m. NY)

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he tested positive for Covid-19 less than a month after returning to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office to lead the government’s response to the pandemic.

Johnson may have to spend Monday, which he dubbed Freedom Day, in isolation because he met Javid on Friday. The UK is expected to remove virtually all restrictions on coronaviruses on Monday.

Senegalese urged to avoid mass gatherings (6:20 a.m. NY)

Senegalese President Macky Sall has renewed his calls for the population to avoid gatherings before the most celebrated holiday in West African countries due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The call comes days before the Eid al-Kebir holiday, known as Tabaski in Senegal, a predominantly Muslim country.

Senegal, which has so far reported 49,008 cases of the coronavirus, has seen the number of infections increase by 12% in the past two weeks.

France, UK Tighten Borders (5:20 PM HK)

France has confirmed its tightening of travel rules and the strengthening of border controls from Sunday in a bid to contain a spike in cases linked to the delta variant of Covid-19 and avoid further blockages.

Travelers from the UK without proof of full vaccination must test negative for Covid-19 within 24 hours of travel, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Late Friday, the UK said arrivals from France should be quarantined for 10 days, starting Monday, regardless of their vaccination status. Reeling from the delta variant, the UK is now looking to contain the beta variant.

Unvaccinated travelers from Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece, EU countries with sharply increasing cases, will also need a negative test carried out within 24 hours. hours before their arrival in France.

Visitors vaccinated with a version of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine manufactured by the Indias Serum Institute will now be allowed to enter France, the statement said.

Taiwan plans to ease lockdown (4:12 p.m. HK)

Taiwan’s top health official has indicated he will likely lift phased lockdowns when they expire on July 26, giving a boost to sectors struggling to stay afloat amid widespread Covid-restrictions. 19.

Cases fell rapidly and the Centers for Disease Control reported just eight new local infections on Saturday, the first single-digit total since May 11.

Malaysia publishes over 12,000 new cases (4:11 p.m. HK)

Malaysia added 12,528 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the health ministry, a day after the government decided not to extend tightened movement restrictions in Selangor.

The most industrialized state in the country accounted for the majority of cases, with 4,985 new infections, followed by the capital Kuala Lumpur with 1,740. Malaysia is struggling to curb new cases, which topped the record 13,000 for the first time on Thursday.

The country plans to ease restrictions on people who have been fully vaccinated and may allow companies to be fully operational if their workers receive both doses of the vaccine. Almost 13% of the population have been fully immunized, and the government aims to increase that figure to 60% by the end of September.

Pushback Against LA Mask Order (4:10 p.m. HK)

Two Los Angeles officials are pushing back county health departments’ plans to force indoor masks to be used, regardless of vaccination status.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the order, which is expected to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, is not backed by science and contradicts guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A county council supervisor said deviating from California state policies creates confusion at the local level.

I’m concerned about the increase in cases, but I don’t think the mask’s mandate will help efforts to highlight vaccine effectiveness and force unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, said Kathryn Barger, one county supervisors.

Jokowi urges meaning of crisis in global hotspot (1:44 p.m. HK)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged ministers to embrace a sense of crisis as the country overtook Brazil in daily coronavirus cases to become the world’s worst.

Jokowi, as the president is called, canceled a paid vaccination plan and told state officials not to travel overseas after widespread public backlash, urging them to show social sensitivity, said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Only the Minister of Foreign Affairs and persons authorized by the president can travel abroad, he added. The president stressed that in this time of emergency restrictions, surely there must be a sense of crisis in all ministries, institutions and leaders, Anung said.

Thailand bans gatherings amid record cases (1:25 p.m. HK)

Thailand has banned gatherings nationwide and may implement new restrictions as the country has seen daily coronavirus cases and deaths rise to new records.

The Southeast Asian nation reported 10,082 new infections on Saturday, surpassing 10,000 for the first time, despite the imposition of lockdown-like restrictions since Monday. There have been 141 deaths, according to data from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Olympic Athletes’ Village Finds First Case (1:40 p.m. HK)

The Tokyo Olympics recorded their first case of coronavirus in the Athletes’ Village, less than a week before the opening ceremony.

A foreign staff member – not an athlete – has tested positive and is in quarantine, a document from organizers revealed on Saturday. So far, there have been 45 positive cases linked to the Tokyo Games, but this is the first to come from the Olympic Village. The infections underscore the challenge for organizers who are committed to delivering a safe Olympics.

The prefectures surrounding Tokyo have expanded a notice limiting restaurant openings, alcohol sales and the number of spectators.

