



Former President Donald Trump has told authors of a new book that he thinks he would have had a good chance of winning a presidential election against George Washington, even with Abraham Lincoln as Washington’s running mate.

Trump made the odd observation when indicating that his re-election in 2020 was inevitable without the COVID-19 pandemic which appears to contradict his comments about a rigged election.

I think it would be difficult if George Washington came back from the dead and chose Abraham Lincoln as vice president, I think it would have been very difficult for them to beat me, Trump told reporters at the Washington Post Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, they tell in their new book I Alone Can Fix It.

The twice-indicted former president was recently ranked near the bottom of the 41st presidents of the Americas in a survey of historians across the country. Abraham Lincoln came in first and Washington came in second.

Trump’s favor polls while in office were lackluster at best. His full four-year approval average in the Gallup polls was 41% four points lower than any other president since the polls began, NPR noted.

A review of the Guardian’s book on Saturday, which included the excerpt on Trump imagining a race against Washington, noted that Trump’s pride shines through and described his claims of defeating surreal Washington.

Trump made similar remarks a year ago.

George Washington would have found it hard to beat me before the plague hit, before the plague in China, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, using the racist term for COVID-19. And then, you know, like all other nations … … when you get hit, it affects you, and we got down a bit. And then we went down a little more, and now we’re going back up to a level that we haven’t seen.

He insisted: I was sailing. I mean we were going, we were doing great. It looked really good, and then we were hit by the plague. And now people respect the way we’ve handled it.

Trump has also confidently compared himself to Lincoln in the past.

No one has done more for the black community than Donald Trump … except Abraham Lincoln, he said while debating Joe Biden during their presidential campaigns. Biden just called Trump Americas the first racist president.

Trump also reflected on his own giant image set in stone alongside notable Presidents of Mount Rushmore, including Washington, Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt.

Trump spent a two-and-a-half-hour interview for the book at Mar-a-Lago ten weeks after leaving office. He would have said he liked her for some reason.

