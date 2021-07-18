Prime Minister Modi Pray for Mumbai Landslide Victims and Announces 2 Lakh Free of Charge for Families | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of life in Mumbai and one of its suburbs earlier today due to a series of landslides, triggered by heavy rains. A number of houses collapsed as a result of the landslide, killing at least 19 people while several others remain injured. Read also | 19 dead, several injured in landslide in Mumbai after heavy rains The Prime Minister, saddened by the incident, tweeted that day saying his thoughts are with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident. “Saddened by the loss of life due to the collapse of walls in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in his tweet. “In this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are hurt will recover quickly.” Saddened by the loss of life due to the collapse of walls in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Pray that those who are injured will recover quickly: PM arenarendramodi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021 The Prime Minister later announced 2 lakh as a courtesy for the families of those who died in the Mumbai landslides. ” 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be handed over to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the collapsing walls in Mumbai, ”the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted. 50,000 would be given to the wounded According to the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident at Vashi Naka of the Mahul region of Mumbai was reported around 6:30 a.m. when the retaining wall of a house collapsed due to ‘a fall from a tree, he said. BMC’s Disaster Management Unit said the 12 people were brought dead to Rajawadi Hospital and two were released after being treated for their injuries. In another accident, three people died and two were injured after four to five houses collapsed due to a landslide in the Vikhroli region due to heavy rains overnight. The accident was reported around 2:40 a.m. Mumbai woke up to rain-drenched roads, a sight the city has become so familiar with over the past week or so on Sunday as overnight downpours kept main sections and stretches flooded. The city reported heavy rainfall overnight, particularly between 12 p.m. and 2 a.m. Overcrowding has been reported in several places in the city, including Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Chembur, Kurla, Gandhi Market, Hindmata, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-tweets-condolences-for-mumbai-landslides-victims-prays-for-injured-101626581552296.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos