Boris Johnson facing revolt by conservative advisers against reform planning





Boris Johnson is facing an open revolt by Tory advisers against the government’s planning reforms, with local authorities lining up to formally condemn the plans. Conservative councilors in Richmond, south-west London, backed a motion warning that the planned changes “would reduce the right of residents to influence development where they live”. The Conservative leadership at Medway Council in Kent is planning a similar move on Thursday, while other Conservative advisers across the country have said they will table similar motions. These measures aim to put pressure on Mr Johnson and Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, to redo sweeping reforms that rebel MPs have called “electively toxic”. It is orchestrated by the Labor Party, whose shadow local government secretary Steve Reed said: “I want to show the government, and Robert Jenrick in particular, the strength to feel against what he is proposing.” The planning bill, due in the fall, would see the country split into at least two areas marked for protection or growth. In areas marked for development, critics say existing owners will find it more difficult to object to new construction. Mr Reed wrote to councilors on July 7 urging them to pass a Labor motion that was passed in the Commons last month after the Tories abstained in the vote. He said that “planning works best when developers and the local community work together to shape local areas and provide needed new homes; and therefore calls on the government to protect the right of communities to oppose individual planning demands. “. Nearly 90 councilors, including 20 Tories, wrote to Mr Reed expressing support for the decision, and last week Richmond passed a version of the motion with the support of his Tory advisers. In Medway, Jane Chitty, the plan’s Conservative spokesperson, tabled a version of the motion that will be voted on this week. Mr Reed said: “Since Robert Jenrick will not be listening to us in the House of Commons, I hope he at least listens to the strength of opinion across local government, across parties. its proposals to gag local populations from having a say in applications or developments in their localities. “ Mr Jenrick insists that the current planning system “needs reform” because “it excludes the local population” and is “cumbersome, complicated and extremely difficult for ordinary people to navigate”. A spokesperson for the Housing Ministry said: These once-in-a-generation reforms will ensure more engagement and local democracy, not less. The process of developing the plan will be simpler, faster and more accessible with plans produced in 30 months, not seven years and many more people able to meaningfully engage much earlier in the process. “

