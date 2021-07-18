President asks staff to meet oxygen needs





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has asked all his staff to find solutions to meet the oxygen needs for the care of Covid-19 patients in the country. In the introduction ahead of the PPKM emergency assessment meeting, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he had received information on the number of oxygen production plants that could increase their production capacity. “This morning I went to the factory. I got a lot of information that there are still many factories whose capacity can be increased. There is also a factory which disabled and maybeat But that requires funding, “he said, quoted from the official Youtube account of the presidential secretariat on Saturday (7/17/2021). The president has asked all his staff to prepare everything necessary in the event of a peak in Covid-19 cases, including the need for oxygen. According to him, the oxygen need in the country can effectively be met if all stakeholders are ready to work together. He gave the example of a number of public companies (BUMNs) that can help meet oxygen needs through their facilities. “For example, Krakatau Steel, our fertilizer plant, our petrochemical industry, all can help,” he said. Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said the government continues to make various efforts to meet oxygen needs, especially for Covid-19 patients. A number of factories have also been urged to stand ready to increase their production capacity in case of urgent need at any time. He gave the example of Samator, one of the oxygen factories, which has lifted 100 percent of its total normal production capacity, which is 5 tons per day. “This Samator provides about 85% of the total oxygen demand in DIY, because it is the backbone of this Samator. I ask to be prepared to increase the capacity if it is really necessary, ”he said. Muhadjir asked Samator and other oxygen producing companies not to rely on just one production center. It aims to maintain the consistency of the resulting production so that there is no oxygen vacuum. Muhadjir added that the SOE minister had ordered SOEs that also produced oxygen for business needs to be diverted to the health sector, especially in the management of Covid-19. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

