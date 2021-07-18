Hatchet Man Review: Bill Barr as a fairly typical Trump and AG loyalist | Books





During his 22 months as Attorney General to Donald Trump, Bill Barr served as the blocker and spear hunter for the 45th President.

It wasn’t until Trump tried to steal the election that Barr became aware. Otherwise, he was a close approximation of Roy Cohn, Trump’s notorious and dead personal lawyer. Cohn and Barr even attended the same high school and college. But in the end, just as Trump abandoned Cohn as he died of AIDS, Trump abandoned Barr.

Elie Honig assumes that Barrs’ quest for power and the desire to step back into secular modernity has girded his contempt for the democratic norms and legal conventions that have stood in his way.

Honig is a former prosecutor turned CNN commentator. His first book, captioned How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted the Justice Department, lists Barrs ‘wrongdoing over 288 pages, interspersed with flashbacks to Honigs’ career as a U.S. deputy lawyer in the United States. southern district of New York.

Honig has successfully prosecuted more than 100 members and associates of organized crime, including bosses and members of the Gambino and Genovese families. More recently, he drew a comparison between such Mafia cases and Trumps Goodfellas’ tinged lexicon.

Calling someone who provides information to law enforcement like a rat is Mafia boss talk, Honig tweeted in late 2018.

Suffice it to say, the writers’ anger towards Barr is real and Hatchet Man is thorough. Barrs’ transgressions are presented in black and white.

In March 2019, less than two months after taking over from Jeff Sessions, Barr released his own snapshot of Robert Muellers’ report on Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties, a snapshot notably unrelated to the facts. Barr later put his finger on the scales in connection with the conviction of Roger Stone and the early release of Paul Manafort. For a self-proclaimed law enforcement AG, who also served under George HW Bush but had never instituted criminal proceedings, these were unusual steps to say the least.

The federal bench came to question Barrs’ credibility. In an opinion related to the publication of a note related to Barrs’ summary of the Mueller report, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote that Barr and the Department of Justice acted in bad faith.

The Biden administration has appealed the decision. Preserving presidential authority takes precedence over the public’s right to know. The DoJs Polishing Halo can be left for another day.

Another of Barrs ‘gambits, seeking to dismiss Michael Flynns’ guilty plea (for lying to the FBI while he was a national security adviser) before he was pardoned, has become a lightning rod. U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan questioned Barrs’ legal gymnastics.

Given the government’s previous argument in this case that Mr. Flynn’s false statements were absolutely significant because his false statements went to the heart of the FBI investigation, the government’s flip-flop, without explanation, raises concerns about the regularity of its decision-making. process, Sullivan observed.

Yet as the Trump-era books fade away, Hatchet Man fails to sizzle. He is short on the news and is not entertaining. Those with first hand knowledge have not shared it with Honig. Rather, his book is a lament and prayer for an idealized version of Main Justice that never was.

The power to prosecute and defend is a powerful weapon and politics hangs in the balance. John F Kennedy hired his brother Bobby Kennedy as attorney general. Richard Nixon put John Mitchell, his legal partner, in the job. Alberto Gonzales, George W Bush’s lawyer since he was governor of Texas, held his ground until he was expelled. His tenure was a hot mess. The usual question for attorneys general is not whether they are political, but rather how political they are.

Under Barack Obama, Loretta Lynch refused to withdraw from the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email usage while trying to pull James Comey out of the shadows where he was trying to do his job. The FBI director criticized Lynch’s attempt to recast the investigation as a deal.

Seeing the Clinton campaign’s hand in this semantic mess, Comey wrote that the FBI was doing nothing and that it was misleading to suggest otherwise.

On the other end of the spectrum is Edward Levi, attorney general for Gerald Ford. Appointed to clean the Augean stables after the Nixon years, Levi was a rarity. A professor at the University of Chicago, he appointed an independent lawyer to investigate a simple rumor that Ford had received illegal contributions from maritime unions. A six-month investigation found no wrongdoing and may have torpedoed Ford’s bid for a full term in power.

Honig praises the experience of the Lynchs trial. Levis ‘grandson, Will Levi, was Barrs’ chief of staff. It’s a small world, after all.

An entire chapter of Hatchet Man, meanwhile, is devoted to Barrs’ decision to inject the government into a libel lawsuit brought against Trump by writer E Jean Carroll.

In 2019, Carroll wrote that Trump had sexually assaulted her more than two decades ago. Trump said she was totally lying and knew nothing about her.

After Carroll requested a DNA sample, Barr withdrew the lawsuit in federal court and claimed Trump’s comments were made in the course of his official duties. Honig calls the government’s arguments specious. A federal trial judge agreed.

Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration has appealed. More surprisingly, Merrick Garland, Attorney General of Bidens, refused to drop this appeal. In the words of a commentator: There is nothing new about the justice ministry protecting the executive branch and the president.

Honig writes that the DoJ must promulgate new official policies from the ditch Barr made, in an effort to restore post-Watergate standards. Call it wishful thinking. What afflicts the department is what afflicts America: division and political warfare. Another well-crafted bill or order in council is not about to change that.

