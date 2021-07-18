Politics
How does China ensure public welfare in development?
China has embarked on a new journey after celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made numerous demands for Party members to come together in his speech at the centenary rally on July 1 in Beijing. Improving the living conditions of the people is one of them an important criterion as the country advances on the path of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and common prosperity.
Believing that improving people’s living conditions is a gateway to common prosperity, Xi called in his speech to Party members to “ensure and improve public welfare during development.”
The welfare of the people has always been at the center of Chinese policy making. The problem became more important after China declared the end of 2020 the eradication of absolute poverty, which lays a solid foundation for achieving common prosperity.
Specific requirements to achieve common prosperity
A combine harvester operates in a field in Shandong province (east China), June 11, 2021. / CFP
To promote common prosperity, specific requirements have been formulated in a series of official documents.
“People will lead better lives, and more notable and substantial progress will be made in promoting balanced human development and achieving common prosperity for all” by 2035, according to the long-term goals document. term until 2035.
The document states that the proportion of the middle-income group needs to be significantly increased and that the gap between urban and rural areas, including standard of living, needs to be significantly reduced. He also called for equal access to public services.
In unbalanced and inadequate regional development, achieving common prosperity for all is a long-term task that must be accomplished step by step with a clear strategy.
China’s central authorities have chosen Zhejiang province as an example and issued a directive to help make the eastern province a demonstration area for achieving common prosperity.
Based on local conditions, the directive includes multiple measures that aim to address inequitable development issues in the region in the hope of sharing lessons learned and promoting the model nationally in the future.
Ensuring public welfare in the context of development
Tourists walk on a stone bridge in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2021. / Xinhua
The directive raised a two-step target for Zhejiang to make substantial progress in building the demonstration area. GDP per capita is expected to reach the level of moderately developed economies and a social structure with a middle income population, as the majority is expected to be generally developed by 2025 with the aim of essentially achieving common prosperity by 2035.
To achieve the goals, Zhejiang will take action in six major areas ranging from the development of the digital economy to the promotion of cultural and green development.
Technological innovation will guide the provincial authorities’ quest for new engines of economic growth, with a greater emphasis on harnessing the power of the digital economy.
To increase the incomes of urban and rural residents while reducing the gap between the two groups, Zhejiang will reform its income distribution and redistribution system by raising the minimum wage and regulating excessively high incomes.
The authorities also pledged to adopt an integrated development strategy to ensure equal access to public services for urban and rural residents, improve their living conditions and strengthen the establishment of social safety nets.
Volunteers patrol a lake above the water quality in Wuzhuang village, east China’s Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2021. / Xinhua
Meanwhile, Zhejiang also plans to strengthen the cultural industry, perpetuate the excellent traditional culture, and promote socialist culture through films and TV series.
Another objective will be the protection of the ecological environment. Guided by the conviction that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, the province will strengthen ecological protection mechanisms and implement a green transformation of lifestyles and production.
Finally, to create a safe and comfortable social environment, Zhejiang called on officials at all levels to improve their governance and streamline administrative procedures. He also stressed the importance of improving the public legal service system and the public security system.
These ambitious plans reflect the CCP’s steadfast aspiration to seek happiness for the people. Under the leadership of the Party, the country has created many miracles and is now approaching the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
