Boris Johnson backs plans to cut red tape to encourage innovation

Boris Johnson has endorsed plans to cut red tape by resurrecting the Coalition rule that two “unnecessary” regulations must be removed for each introduced by his government.

This week the government will publish a consultation which is expected to set out proposals for a ‘one in two’ rule on bureaucracy to ‘seize the opportunities’ of UK independence from the European Union .

The consultation, signed by Mr Johnson’s Cabinet committee on Better Regulation, is also expected to set out plans for a more expeditious review of the new rules, two years after their introduction, to ensure they are not onerous on them. businesses and consumers or are not too expensive.

This could further lead to new regulations being approved by a committee of Cabinet ministers before they can be presented to Parliament.

The ideas were contained in a report by Mr Johnson’s task force on innovation, growth and regulatory reform, made up of Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Theresa Villiers and George Freeman, Conservative backbenchers . The Prime Minister would like to adopt the policies in the fall, following a consultation.

Last week Mr Johnson told John Penrose, the government’s competition czar, who also offered a one-in-two scheme, that he supported the proposal.

A government source said: The time has come to modernize our approach to regulation, as we recover from Covid and seize the opportunities to be an independent nation.

The last thing we want is red tape to prevent our businesses from embarking on new innovations and opportunities. So we envisioned ambitious reforms that mean we can break free from unnecessary EU laws, meet the bold ambitions of prime ministers and ensure the UK is at the forefront of global innovation.

Sir Iain, Ms Villiers and Mr Freeman had said Brexit meant ‘we can adapt the regulations to reflect our national interest’ as the country’s regulatory decisions’ no longer depend on lengthy negotiations and compromises with 27 other countries “.

Their report said the country’s regulatory regime would be “refined by the discipline of ‘one in, two out’ to temper the natural need for new rules to address new perceived problems.”

A similar scheme was introduced in the coalition government of David Cameron, who said the move allowed departments in Whitehall “to remove about $ 963 million in additional trade charges over what they introduced” in 2011 and 2012.

“Now it is possible to apply this to laws that we inherited while we were in the EU as well, which we could not do when we were still members,” said a government source.

Currently, the new regulations are revised five years after their introduction. The consultation is expected to spell out the government’s intention to conduct “much faster and more rigorous” reviews after two years instead. Rules deemed contrary to their purpose can then be adjusted or repealed “before the impact on businesses, consumers or the taxpayer becomes too great”.

Ministers also want to introduce tighter control of regulations before they are implemented to stop the introduction of rules that impose excessive burdens on businesses and consumers. The MPs’ report had suggested that the Better Cabinet Regulation subcommittee, chaired by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, “may ultimately be tasked with approving the creation of new regulations.”

The proposals that are expected to be included in the government consultation also include plans to expand the use of so-called “sandboxes,” under which regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority currently allow companies to test new products or services with exceptions for certain rules.

“To ensure agile, proportionate and evidence-based assessments of new products, services and business models, we are proposing a much wider adoption of the sandbox approach,” said the report by Sir Iain, Ms Villiers and Mr Freeman last month.