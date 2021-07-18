Politics
LIVE Updates: Aaditya Thackeray reaches Chembur after 20 dead in Mumbai landslides
Landslide at Chembur in Mumbai: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said four to five houses were affected by the landslide and at least six to eight people are believed to be trapped in the rubble .
At least 22 people have died and several others have been injured in the Mahul and Vikhroli area of Mumbai after relentless overnight rains caused houses to collapse and collapse in a landslide, officials said. .
The National Disaster Intervention Force (NDRF) said four to five houses were affected by the landslide and at least six to eight people would be trapped in the rubble.
While 10 bodies were collected by the BrihanMumbai Corporation (BMC) and firefighters before the NDRF arrived, one person was later found dead. The 17 people were taken dead to Rajawadi Municipal Hospital and two were released after receiving treatment for their injuries, BMC’s disaster management unit said.
The NDRF team, present on site, is carrying out a search and rescue operation, officials said.
JUL 18, 2021 12:55 EST
BMC probe ordered in wall collapse, says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said the state government will make the decision to immediately transfer people living in dangerous situations to more permanent settlements. The BMC will investigate this incident, MP Anushakti Nagar said.
JUL 18, 2021 12:16 PM IS
Uddhav Thackeray expresses sorrow over landslide deaths, announces compensation
Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed sorrow over the deaths in accidents in Chembur and Vikhroli due to torrential rains, the chief minister’s office said. The chief minister also announced that the government would pay 5 lakh each to the heirs of the deceased and offered free treatment to the injured, the CMO said.
JUL 18, 2021 12:06 EST
Mumbai has the heaviest precipitation in a day
Parts of the city recorded the heaviest day-long showers in July in seven years, according to the weather bureau, which forecasts moderate to heavy rains or thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. The Colaba weather station reported 19.68 centimeters (7.748 inches) of rain within 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the unit of the Indian Meteorological Department in Mumbai. This is the highest since July 16, 2014.
JUL 18, 2021 12:04 EST
Aaditya Thackeray reaches Chembur
Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray reaches the site where a collapsed wall claimed the lives of 17 people in Chembur, Mumbai, ANI reports.
JUL 18, 2021 11:24 AM IS
Mumbai’s water supply hit as Bhandup water complex inundates with heavy rains
The water supply throughout the Mumbai region was affected on Sunday after heavy rains flooded the Bhandup hydropower complex, which is home to Asia’s largest water treatment plant.
Officials said the damage to the water treatment plant’s main control center was caused after the heavy late-evening downpour.
JUL 18, 2021 11:14 AM IS
No respite from the rains, the Mumbaikars bathe in the flooded streets
Mumbai woke up to rain-drenched roads, a sight the city has become so familiar with over the past week or so on Sunday as overnight downpours kept main sections and stretches flooded. But the rains never cooled the minds of the Mumbaikars, many of whom were seen this morning on the flooded streets to bathe.
JUL 18, 2021 11:07 AM IS
President Kovind apologizes for landslide death in Mumbai
JUL 18, 2021 10:49 AM IS
Mumbai landslide death toll rises to 20
The death toll in a landslide in Mahul rose to 17 after 5 others were taken dead to Rajawadi municipal hospital, officials from the BMC disaster cell said. In addition, two other people were reportedly injured.
JUL 18, 2021 10:29 AM IS
PM Modi announces ex-gratia for relatives of the deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund for those killed in a house collapse in Mumbai.
“Rs. 2 lakh each of PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the collapsing walls in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement. tweet.
JUL 18, 2021 10:02 AM IS
PM Modi expresses sorrow over Mumbai landslide deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the deaths in two separate landslides in Mumbai on Twitter.
“Saddened by the loss of life due to the collapse of walls in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured will recover quickly,” said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet.
JUL 18, 2021 9:03 AM IS
15 people killed in rain-related landslides in Mumbai
In two separate incidents of landslides reported in the city overnight, 15 people were reported dead and at least two were injured, BMC’s disaster management cell said.
Both incidents took place as a result of reported incidents in the Mahul and Vikhroli neighborhoods of the eastern suburbs, BMC officials said.
JUL 18, 2021 8:52 AM EST
Bombay flooded due to incessant rains
Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains overnight and several houses, streets and train tracks were flooded even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rains on Sunday. A congestion was also reported Sunday morning on the Eastern Express Highway in the Chunabhatti region.
JUL 18, 2021 8:46 AM EST
3 dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli
In another accident, three people died and two were injured after four to five houses collapsed due to a landslide in the Vikhroli region due to heavy rains overnight. The accident was reported around 2:40 a.m.
JUL 18, 2021 8:46 AM EST
12 dead, several injured after wall collapsed in Mumbai’s Vashi Naka neighborhood
At least 12 people were killed and two others were injured in the Chembur area of Mumbai due to landslides following heavy rains that hit the city and its suburbs on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, announced authorities.
