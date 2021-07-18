Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, treaty protecting women – the organization for world peace





Turkey has officially withdrawn from the 2011 Istanbul Convention, an international treaty that protects women from violence. This is the first time that a member of the European Council has withdrawn from an international human rights convention.Agns Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said:[T]urkey set back women’s rights by ten years and set a terrifying precedent. She observed that “[T]her deplorable decision has already become a rallying point for women’s rights activists around the world, ”and pleaded that“ we must unite to resist further attacks on our rights. In a surprising decree last March, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan announced Turkey’s withdrawal from the convention. The formal departure came after a court upheld Erdoans’ statement.Following his announcement, the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate issued a statement saying that the Istanbul Convention attempts to normalize homosexuality which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values. Erdo’s conservative Justice and Development Party (AK) believes that the conventional standard of non-discrimination based on sexual orientation undermines the traditional family structure. He said that despite Turkey’s withdrawal, it will continue to fight violence against women.Protests erupted across the country following his decree. Protesters, who include women, LGBTQ + groups and others, say the convention is key to protecting women in Turkey. The four pillars of the Istanbul Convention of prevention, protection, prosecution and policy coordination were designed to comprehensively address gender-based violence. Femicide, defined as a hate crime based on sex, is on the rise in Turkey. CNN has reported on a watch group that has recorded at least one crime a day for the past five years. In addition, this year alone, 189 women have been murdered in Turkey, according to the group We Will Stop Femicide.Economic struggles caused by COVID-19 have led to a striking increase in violence against women, making the timing of Turkey’s departure from the Istanbul Convention particularly troubling for Turkish women. As the international community has united in condemning Turkey’s exit from the convention, further steps must be taken to protect women from the escalating violence they face in Turkey. According to Agnès Callamrd,Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Treaty “is the tip of a dangerous anti-rights iceberg, adding that it has” galvanized activists around the world to defend the rights of women and LGBTI. “She also observed that since President Erdoan made this declaration, “women in Turkey and beyond” have been discussing the Convention “more than ever and taking to the streets to defend what it represents.” This “fight to uphold the human rights of all those affected by the scourge of gender-based violence continues, ”Callamard concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theowp.org/turkeys-withdrawal-from-the-istanbul-convention-treaty-protecting-women/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos