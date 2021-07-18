Imran Khan attacks Prime Minister Modi, RSS in PoK poll, calls himself Kashmiris’ brand ambassador









ANI |

Update: Jul 18, 2021 1:17 PM IS

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (NNA): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a campaign rally in Pakistani Kashmir (PoK) and introduced himself as “the ambassador of the brand “Kashmiris on all international forums.

Addressing the first public meeting related to the elections in the Bagh region at the PoK, Dawn reported that Khan claimed that “the BJP and RSS ideology posed the greatest threat to India itself as it (l ideology) was not aimed only at Muslims, but also at Sikhs, Christians and Scheduled Castes, which she did not see as equal citizens. “

He even criticized Prime Minister Modi’s government decision to repeal Section 370, claiming that “atrocities” escalated in Kashmir after August 5, 2019. Khan further claimed to be “the brand’s ambassador. of Kashmiris “on all international forums, claiming that” Pakistan stands alongside the Kashmiris in their just struggle. “

Quoting the Koran, the Pakistani prime minister said he would continue to deal with the case of Kashmiris around the world as “ambassador and advocate”.

The speech comes as the next PoK elections are scheduled for July 25. Amid rising lending and a poor economic record, Khan, during his speech, praised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘s business models and’ humanity first ‘approach adopted by China.

The attack on Prime Minister Modi and India comes days after Khan evaded questions about Pakistan’s role in Taliban actions in Afghanistan and sought to blame “RSS ideology” for the stalled talks with it. India because of concerns over its support for cross-border activities. terrorism.

Khan, who was in Tashkent to attend the Central and South Asian conference, was asked by ANI on the sidelines of the event whether talks and terror could go hand in hand. “I can tell India that we have waited a long time for us to live as civilized neighbors. But what can we do? The SSR ideology has stood in the way,” Khan told ANI.

Khan did not answer further questions even as an attempt to ask him a question about Taliban-Pakistan relations in the context of developments in Afghanistan. (ANI)

