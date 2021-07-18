Politics
Boris Johnson news: PM and Javid take on Rishi Sunak | Politics | New
UK registers 54,674 new coronavirus cases
The Prime Minister is said to be worried about the blow to public finances by the coronavirus and wants to resolve the crisis in social services in Britain. However, Mr. Sunak, who would be responsible for imposing new taxes, would be more reluctant.
Mr Johnson may have found an ally in Mr Javid, the former chancellor who took over the health ministry last month.
They plan to create a new ‘health tax’, which would raise £ 10 billion a year.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, a source said: “Boris told Rishi [NHS costs & social care] had to be sorted.
“Rishi said there was not enough money to cover it and the only way to finance it would be a new tax. So Boris said, ‘Alright, let’s have a new tax.’ “
The government is considering plans for a new “health tax”
“He sees it as ‘The UK has run out of credit card'”
They added: “When the prime minister brought in Sajid, he told him he had to support him against the Treasury on this matter, so Rishi is in league.
“We promised in the manifesto not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT.”
The Conservatives’ manifesto for the 2019 general election contained a pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance.
The proposed new tax would be the approximate equivalent of a 2 pence increase in income tax.
The pandemic has caused a huge increase in UK debt
This money would be used to clear the growing backlog in the NHS, caused by the pandemic, and reform social care.
Currently 5.3 million people are waiting for surgery in England alone.
Mr Javid has warned that figure is likely to rise and could reach 13 million as the NHS gives in to pressure.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, an ally of the Health Secretary said: “He sees it as: ‘The UK has run out of its credit card’.
Rishi Sunak would be “mixed” with Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid
Boris Johnson pledged to solve UK social services crisis
“It’s not sustainable, you have no capacity in the system for future crises. You are too sensitive to interest rates.
“If they suddenly jump, you’ll end up going to Parliament saying you have to cut spending because you have no choice. No chancellor wants to be at the mercy of the markets.
“He thinks the government has to get the money from somewhere to start balancing the books.”
The Prime Minister made welfare reform one of his top priorities, pledging to “solve the welfare crisis once and for all” when he entered Downing Street.
Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus strategy ‘backfired’, says McCrae
Currently, many vulnerable people are required to pay large sums to finance their care, often generated by the sale of their home.
Mr Johnson would support Sir Andrew Dilnot’s proposals, which would limit families to paying £ 50,000 for social care costs before the state takes over.
However, critics argue that this ignores regional inequalities in the UK.
In 2020, the UK economy saw its biggest decline in over 300 years
A friend of Mr Javid has warned the UK economy could take a hit unless the deficit is brought under control.
They said: “While it was right to borrow to finance the pandemic, you still need to remain credible with bond investors by showing that you are in control of your finances.
“Because everyone knows that eventually you will have to reckon with this debt, they expect higher taxes in the future and as a result Britain is starting to look less attractive to investors. “
