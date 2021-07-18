How Modi tries to use Gandhis name to whitewash his grim record

I visited Ahmedabad for the first time in 1979 and over the next decade returned often for business and personal reasons. Then I started researching Gandhi, and my attachment to the city grew even stronger. In the summer of 2002, on my first trip home after the horrific riots that had taken place earlier that year, I naturally went to the Sabarmati ashram, where I spent time talking to the one of the administrators, a calm and withdrawn man. who had spent 30 years in the service of Gandhi. During our conversation, he told me that the Gujarat riots of 2002 were Mahatma Gandhi’s second assassination.

The person under whose supervision these riots took place, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, was fully educated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organization whose sectarian and xenophobic ideology is totally at odds with the Gandhi’s own broad and open-minded worldview. Modi grew up worshiping sarsanghchalak of the RSS, MS Golwalkar, whose hatred of Gandhi is common knowledge. In a speech in December 1947, Golwalkar remarked: Mahatma Gandhi could no longer mislead them. We have the means by which such men can be immediately silenced, but it is our tradition not to be hostile to Hindus. If we are forced to, we will also have to resort to this route.

For Modi, Golwalkar was Pujniya Shri Guruji, the most revered Teacher and Master. For much of his career, he held Golwalkar in high esteem while sparing no thought for Gandhi. During his years as Chief Minister, Narendra Modi rarely visited the Sabarmati Ashram. However, after becoming prime minister, he developed a keen interest in the place. He personally escorted to the Gandhis ashram, among others, the prime ministers of Japan and Israel and the presidents of China and the United States.

Personal visits

Several Ashram administrators have extensive knowledge of Gandhis life, as do the staff. But instead of asking one of these experts to show the foreign dignitary, Modi, a man trained at the Gandhi-baiter and Gandhi-haters school, insisted on doing it himself. The cameraman was ordered to have only the Indian Prime Minister and the visiting Head of State in the frame, to better show Modi gesturing with his hands towards various landmarks in the Ashram, the hut where Gandhi stayed, the ground where he prayed, his wheel spinning while speaking with apparent authority over the Mahatma, his life and his message.

How to explain the new desire of the prime ministers to publicly associate with Gandhi? It seems that Modis’ desire for personal glory has replaced old political loyalties and ideological affiliations. RSS remains deeply ambivalent about Gandhi. Modi bhakts on social networks are openly hostile to Gandhi.

But Modi himself knows that Gandhi remains, to use contemporary slang, the most visible and popular Indian brand around the world. So whether it is Japan, China, Israel or France, or America or Russia or Germany, if Modi is to make an impression, he has to cynically, instrumentally, have Gandhi by his side.

Donald Trump at the Sabarmati Ashram in February 2020. Credit: @MEAIndia via Twitter

Despite all his interest in the Sabarmati ashram since becoming Prime Minister, the moral and ideological distance between Gandhi and Modi can be forever insurmountable. A prime minister whose party cannot count a single Muslim among his 300 or so members of Lok Sabha, and whose government passes a series of discriminatory laws stigmatizing Muslims, practices a policy that Gandhi, the prophet of interfaith harmony, abhors and opposes all his life.

A man who so extravagantly embroidered his personal story, whose diet systematically practices statistics on economics, health and everything in between, is worlds far removed from the person who sought to live by the creed Satyameva Jayate, the truth will prevail. In fact, these regimes of lie and cover up are so pervasive that a writer I know said that the motto of the Bharatiya Janata Party should be Asatyameva Jayate. By lying we will triumph.

Truth, transparency and religious pluralism, that was Gandhi. Deception, secrecy and majoritarianism that is Modi. How then can the latter claim any kinship with the former? Logic and morality suggest he cannot, but power and ambition compels him to. That is why, in the most recent and blatant attempt to whitewash Modis ‘dark dossier by associating him with Gandhis’ name, we now have a publicly funded project led by the Anvil on the anvil. State to radically reshape the Sabarmati ashram under the pretext of making it a world-class memorial to the Mahatma.

Welcoming character

My life is my message, Gandhi said. Unlike Modi, he didn’t need a stadium bearing his name, nor redesigned marquees to erase the image of past rulers and overlay his own, to secure a place in history. The Sabarmati ashram as it stands today is a perfectly fitting memorial to Gandhi and what he stood for. The charming low buildings still in existence from Gandhis time, the trees and the birds, the free entry and the absence of guards or entry fees, the absence of police officers in khaki Carrying guns or even batons, the view of the river gives the place a special and welcoming character absent from any other monument or museum in India today.

Of the five ashrams that Gandhi established, two in South Africa and three in India, Sabarmati is undoubtedly the most important. Millions of people from all over India and around the world have visited this ashram over the years. No one leaves it without being moved by the beauty and simplicity of the surroundings as much as by the historical associations they convey.

When a regime known for its aesthetic barbarism and cult of monumentalism uses the word, world class, in connection with the Sabarmati ashram, it makes your back shiver. That the instrument chosen for this upgrade is the architect Bimal Patel, makes it even more nervous. The work of the Patels is indiscriminate. Its cold concrete structures are carved from a fabric very different from that which marks the houses and dwellings of the Gandhis ashrams in Sabarmati and Sevagram.

Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel visits the Sabarmati ashram in 2018. Credit: @netanyahu via Twitter

Bimal Patel is apparently the only architect the Prime Minister has heard of. As with the other sarkari projects in Delhi, Varanasi and Ahmedabad, here too Patel was almost automatically entrusted with the renovation of the ashram in Sabarmati. Modi has also delegated officials from Gujarat, whom he also personally trusts, to work on the project. The redevelopment plan was drafted by Modis’ inner circle without input from architects familiar with conservation and heritage, and without consulting Gandhians or academics either. Even the administrators of the Ashram were kept completely in the dark about the plan and its contents.

Modi’s plan for Sabarmati is steeped in secrecy and characterized by cronyism. This is in stark contrast to an earlier (and admirably modest) intervention that dates back to the 1960s. When the administrators of the time decided that the Ashram needed a small museum, they chose not another Gujarati. but Charles Correa of ​​Bombay. The fact that the architect belonged to another religion and another part of India was in keeping with Gandhi’s lack of parochialism. In addition, he was an architect whose work was widely admired. Built on a human scale, with spacious hallways open to the elements and trees all around, the Charles Correa-designed museum blends fairly well with structures from Gandhi’s time.

A colleague from Amdavadi jokes that while we may never have a nation, a party, we are moving towards a nation, an architect. Now, if a billionaire wants the same man (or woman) to design his beach house, town house, mountain house, and desert house, paying for them all with his personal funds, there can be no d moral objection. But if a single architect is awarded all the prestigious projects of the state, paid for by the taxpayer, then there is a problem.

It was only in authoritarian states that particular architects came to be associated with particular rulers and their personality cults. That the same person can be considered particularly qualified to redesign an ancient temple city, a modern capital and Gandhis

ashram is a commentary on the nepotism and cronyism of the Modi regime. Indian architecture and India itself deserve better.

Chinese Xi Jinping at the Sabarmati ashram in 2014. Credit: PTI

In a better or more courageous world, Modi and his pals couldn’t get away with their vandalism. Unfortunately, the trust that runs the Sabarmati Ashram today is made up of men and women who all live in Gujarat, and therefore cannot speak out for fear that they or their families will be victims of a government known for its vindictiveness. Thus, the plans forged by Modi and his acolytes will move forward. Knowing man as we do, there will be nothing in him that is not interested. Modi does not rearrange Sabarmati out of love or respect for the Mahatma, but to seek to restore his own image and rewrite his past.

The ongoing plunder of New Delhis Central Vista has been widely criticized. From an ethical standpoint, however, the Sabarmati ashram plunder plan is even more worrying. As the elected prime minister, Modi has some legitimacy to erect ugly and costly structures on public land in the capital. The case of Sabarmati is quite different.

The Sabarmati Ashram and Gandhi do not belong to Ahmedabad, nor to Gujarat, nor even to India, but to every human being born or to be born. A politician whose lifelong work has been antithetical to Gandhis, and an architect whose main qualification is proximity to this politician, are not allowed to have fun with the most sacred of all places associated with the Mahatma .

