Politics
Turkish Erdogan to visit Northern Cyprus amid tensions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits northern Cyprus to mark the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion,a visit which will not fail to attract the wrath of the Greek Cypriots.
Erdogan will embark on a two-day trip to the northern territories controlled by the Turkish Cypriots on Monday. He is due to meet Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar to exchange views on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and bilateral relations.
He will also address a special session of the Turkish Cypriot parliament and attend the Peace and Freedom Day celebrations on July 20.
The visit marks the 47th anniversary of the 1974 peace operation in Turkey, which was launched to protect the islands’ Turkish Cypriot community following a Greek-backed military coup to annex Cyprus.
Cyprus has since been divided into northern territories controlled by Turkish Cypriots and southern territories controlled by Greek Cypriots. The Greek Cypriots rule the islands under an internationally recognized government, while the Turkish Cypriots have a separatist state in the north and claim offshore resources there.
Turkey and Greece, both members of NATO, are involved in a long-standing territorial dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean over the region’s resources.
Bilateral relations have fallen into a crisis that has worsened in recent months. Disagreements over Cyprus, refugee flows and rights to drill for oil and gas in the Mediterranean have raised fears for the first time in decades of a direct conflict between the two NATO allies.
Last year Erdogan called for a two-state solution to the island’s division for decades.
Erdogan said at the time that Ankara’s priority was to secure a just, lasting and lasting solution in Cyprus that guaranteed Turkish Cypriots security and legal rights.
A two-state solution must be negotiated on the basis of sovereign equality, he said.
Erdogan made the proposal during a visit to the territory in mid-November, a move which was condemned by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
Anastasiades called Erdogans on a provocative and illegal visit, accusing Ankara of showing no respect for international law, European principles and values and its obligations to the EU.
He said Erdogan’s visit served to “torpedo” UN-led efforts to work towards solving the “Cyprus problem” in talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, Athens, Ankara and the former power. colonial London.
The Turkish president’s forthcoming visit to the territory is also expected to elicit a reaction from the Greek Cypriot authorities, as it has already fueled tensions between the two sides over the treatment of refugee boats.
In a further escalation, Cypriot police said the Turkish coastguard fired warning shots in aggressive behavior “at one of its ships patrolling for refugees off the island’s north coast on Friday.
The government said it was preparing a protest at the United Nations against the incident, which it said was the first of its kind.
A Turkish diplomatic source, however, denied that the Turkish or Turkish Cypriot coastguards fired at a Greek Cypriot ship.
A Turkish vessel or a vessel from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus did not shoot at a Greek Cypriot vessel. This is not true, “the source told AFP.
The European Union (EU) and Turkey reached an agreement in 2016 under which Turkey would hold refugees hoping to reach Europe via Turkish territory.
In February last year, however, Ankara said it would no longer prevent migrants from trying to cross into Europe.
Thousands of refugees are stranded on the Aegean Islands, living in overcrowded camps and in unsanitary conditions. Greece was the main gateway for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers to Europe in 2015-16.
Sources
2/ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/07/18/662493/Turkey-Cyprus-tensions-Greek-Recep-Tayyip-Erdogan-refugee-influx-
