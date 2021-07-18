Big editing, drum roll, then speech. Is that all there is to leveling up Boris Johnson? | Andrew Rawnsley

IIn the first wave of his 2019 election triumph, Boris Johnson stood out from No.10 and flowered a promise to unite and level the country. He loves this theme so much that he came back to it several times. Insofar as Mr Johnson has a great idea, here it is. Yet from its inception, there has been confusion about what he means by leveling up. It is not just external skeptics who complain that this is a slogan that is not accompanied by philosophy or strategy. Conservative MP Laura Farris recently Note that it is an ambiguous expression which means whatever one wants it to mean.

This criticism has reached the Prime Minister. In May, he brought in a new recruit at the center of government. He named Neil OBrien, the Conservative MP for Harborough in Leicestershire, to lead policy development on the subject and asked him to produce a white paper by this fall. Those who sincerely believe in leveling up were encouraged by this appointment. Mr. OBrien is one of the few conservatives who have been thinking for many years about regional inequalities and what to do about them. He has only been in office for a few weeks, so it would be hard to blame him for the fact that the Prime Ministers’ latest attempt to explain what is supposed to be his defining mission was received with as much enthusiasm as a cup sick of the cold. Dominic Cummings, his former chief adviser turned chief executioner, ridiculed him like a shitty speech (the same he’s given unnecessarily an endless number of times) supporting a shitty slogan.

As much as I enjoy the regular spectacle of Mr. Cummings unloading the contents of his common bile duct onto the Prime Minister, the tagline is not the real issue. It is the lack of substance. the word asked many of the right questions. It’s a scandal that a man from Glasgow or Blackpool is on average less than 10 years old on this planet than a man growing up in Hart, Hampshire. It cannot be true that you are almost twice as likely to have an A level or equivalent qualifications if you live in Bath than if you live in Bradford. It is astonishing fact that the GDP per capita of many parts of the UK fell below the eastern parts of Germany that were trapped in the Soviet bloc before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The glaring inequalities in life expectancy, educational attainment and prosperity are a scourge that wastes potential and erodes national cohesion. The feeling that some parts of the country have prospered while others have been neglected has fueled many grievances. The Tory leader used this resentment for his own ends in the Brexit referendum and in the last election. He would be right to fear that bitterness would flow back into him if these voters conclude that he never really wanted to do anything for their community. It will involve hard work and tough choices. These imbalances are the result of economic and social trends that go back decades and have worried UK governments since Harold Wilson was number 10. It is a bigger challenge than a parliament. It will be the work of a generation. A real effort to start tackling it requires leadership capable of thinking very long term.

Unless we’re extremely unlucky, Mr Johnson won’t be Prime Minister for a generation and he usually acts like he’s struggling to think much beyond tomorrow’s headlines.

The speech betrayed this weakness. There were a lot of random metaphorical distractions. At one point he began to rave about the yeast that lifts the whole mattress of dough, the magic sauce the catch-up ketchup. Spurts of rhetorical condiments came with lean political meat. There was a 50m pledge for better football pitches, a 10m plan to clean up the chewing gum and a National day of shopping streets to raise local pride. Considering the depth of the inequalities he described, it is like giving a plaster to a man who is having a heart attack.

Pride in place means a lot to a lot of people. There is nothing wrong with trying to spruce up the beaten main streets and make civic amenities more appealing. It has a role to play, but it’s very easy to level up, which arguably explains why it appeals to a Prime Minister who wants quick hits and recoils from more difficult choices. In a way he had not anticipated when he first embarked on it, leveling turns out not to be a unifying theme, but more and more divisive, especially within its own. left. When he returned to number 10 in 2019, he had just taken a lot of seats at Labor in the Midlands and the north of England. He wanted to keep those gains in the next election and in doing so solidify his reputation as the man who expanded the Conservative electoral coalition to places the party had previously found beyond its reach. The input from Conservative MPs representing the former Labor constituencies quickly organized into a Nordic research group. They have generally been staunch supporters of Mr Johnson, as many of them believe they owe their seats to him. From their leadership we can hear growing rumblings of discontent that they have yet to see many palpable results.

At the same time, the conservatives in the South are getting angry. They were shocked by the recent loss of the Chesham and Amersham by-elections to the Lib Dems. The beating of the Tories in this affluent part of the Chilterns fueled fears of further unrest to come in the southern sieges. Many factors contributed to this defeat. Opposition to HS2 and changes to the planning regime helped the Lib Dems run one of their classic protest by-election campaigns. Tory MPs took something else away, signaling that they had detected a festering resentment among voters in the south that leveling up essentially means taking money away from them and giving it north. When faced with a conflict like this, the Prime Minister’s fault is to try to make it go away. So there was a defensive part of his speech in which he tried to reassure suspicious southerners that leveling is not a jam-spreading operation. It is not stealing Peter to pay Paul.

However, if it is a significant enterprise, it must involve allocating to disadvantaged areas a larger share of the resources devoted to transport, education, skills, public procurement and investments and incentives. to employment than they would have done without leveling. This must mean that the richest parts of the country are receiving less than they would have. Some Conservatives are more willing to be frank about this. Rachel Wolf, who co-authored the 2019 Tory manifesto, said that the Conservatives will have to choose whether to focus solely on management or on wealthy Britain and that there is no magical third middle way.

The UK is not only one of the most unbalanced countries in the Western world, it is also one of the most centralized, and the Prime Minister now recognizes that these two flaws are linked. This has long been accepted by the Conservatives who have worked on these issues. Michel Heseltine led efforts to regenerate city centers during the Thatcher years in the 1980s. Jim O’Neill worked on the North Power Plant project when David Cameron was at number 10. They both argue, like many others, that the solution is not for the central government to throw money at the whim of ministers who need an ad to publish Release.

Local needs are better met and local forces are better mobilized by delegating control to local leadership. Most mayors and councils would like to have more power to determine what works for their communities, but I’ll believe it when I see it if this government is really ready to give up control, especially over money, and especially its own. it is a matter of handing it over to representatives of other parties. The form so far has been to make the councils dance to the tunes of the central government by telling them to bid for pots of money distributed from Whitehall. Money from centrally controlled cities and leveling funds disproportionately favored places represented by conservatives. It is not a question of leveling, it is a question of the pork barrel.

Conservatives who know him well say that if anyone can make sense of the prime ministers’ big idea, it’s Neil OBrien. First, he will have to work on leveling the Prime Minister. It won’t be easy either.