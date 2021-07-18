US plans first in-person summit in September with Japan, Australia and India





The US administration of President Joe Biden has proposed to Japan, Australia and India that the first face-to-face “Quad” meeting of country leaders be held in Washington in late September, according to diplomatic sources. The face-to-face meeting will follow the first-ever Quad Summit held virtually in March. The rally would underline the unity among the four Indo-Pacific democracies amid growing China’s assertiveness. US President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Philadelphia on July 13, 2021 (UPI / Kyodo) Biden is seeking to build “a position of strength” to engage directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, possibly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome in late October. The Quad summit is expected to take place after the UN General Assembly’s general debate scheduled for September in New York, according to the sources. The debate typically brings together world leaders giving speeches at UN headquarters, but pre-recorded video statements will be allowed amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it uncertain whether the leaders of Japan, Australia and India will travel to the United States. Japan’s political timetable is also unclear, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga facing two key tests at this time: the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to be held upon expiration. of his tenure at the head of the PLD on September 30, and a House of Election of Representatives, which is due to take place by November. In June, Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, mentioned the US plan to host the first Quad Summit in person in Washington in the fall. The meeting is expected to discuss efforts to expand production of coronavirus vaccines and possible cooperation on infrastructure projects, he said at a think tank event. The move is apparently intended to counter China, which is said to be increasing its influence through so-called vaccine diplomacy by offering vaccines to developing countries, as well as through its “Belt and Road” cross-border infrastructure initiative.

