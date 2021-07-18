Pawar meets Prime Minister Modi, talks about Shah’s new ministry and banking law





Bombay: NCP chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the new Union Cooperatives Ministry. During his closed-door meeting, Pawar also delivered a letter to the Prime Minister regarding changes to the Banking Regulation Act aimed at limiting the rights of cooperative banks. The meeting lasted approximately 45 to 50 minutes. There are also reports that the two leaders discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. The head of the NCP met the Prime Minister almost 20 months ago. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted: “Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PMO also shared a photo of the two leaders meeting on Twitter. The former trade union minister of Agriculture has expressed his concerns to the Ministry of Cooperation. In his letter, Mr. Pawar pointed out several flaws and inconsistencies in the banking regulation law. He stated that the incorporation, regulation and liquidation of cooperative societies is preserved as “state subjects” under entry 32 of List II of Annex VII of the Constitution of India. . Referring to the Supreme Court rulings in his letter, the seasoned politician said any attempt to interfere by the Union would constitute a violation of the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, Mr Pawar also said: “By letter, I have drawn the kind attention of our Honorable Prime Minister to the problems and conflicts following certain developments in the cooperative banking sector. While the objects and reasons for amending the law can be praised, I wish to point out certain inconsistencies and the resulting legal ineffectiveness of the normative provisions of the law which conflict more specifically with the 97th Constitutional Amendment, the Laws on state cooperative societies and with cooperative principles. (sic) ” In another tweet, the former Minister of Agriculture said: “I reiterated in the letter that the goals and objectives of the amended law are well intentioned and that many provisions are needed. The board of directors and the management that got it wrong should absolutely be acted strictly and the interests of the depositors should be protected, but at the same time it should be ensured that in doing so the cooperative principles set out in the Constitution is not sacrificed on the altar of overzealous regulation. The meeting between the two top leaders also took on political significance as there are reports of tension in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -Congress coalition government, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. It is relevant to note that in November 2019, when a presidential regime was imposed on Maharashtra, Mr. Pawar met Mr. Modi under the pretext of farmers’ problems and the two leaders also had a discussion on how to giving Maharashtra a stable government as a former ally of the BJP, Shiv Sena had severed ties with the post of prime minister. Mr. Pawar admitted the same after the formation of the MVA government. …

