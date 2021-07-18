Letters: Opinions of our readers | Notice

Politics
Letters: Opinions of our readers
Madness, synonymous with former President Donald Trump and Republicans, plus misinformation, synonymous with conservative contributors to the Lewiston Tribune, match the data.
The disinformation campaign has prompted angry people to put F *** Joe Biden flags on cars, boats and mailboxes. They are deaf to reality. Biden is a president for everyone. And his veracity is quite refreshing, compared to the other guy.
Biden is trying to include Republicans, an unnecessary endeavor.
Attack the first six months of lies dwarf Barack Obamas and Bidens combined (Forbes). Additionally, Mary Trump writes extensively about the young Donnies years of lying.
Tribune columnists spread genetic nonsense including geneticist Bob my genes wear hassoldt jeans, biblical nonsense of Dennis unconditional love (my god) is amoral love (can beat your god) prager, old Richard’s nonsense I know it all because I’m a doctor Eggleston and Marvin Flee Dugger’s never-ending hum of evil socialism
(Psst. Marvin, laws benefiting citizens are not socialism).
Everyone seems to believe that lying politicians will solve the problem.
Sadly, Mitch Mr. Effervescence McConnell proves that helping the poor under half a million a year is anathema. McConnell rejects everything including popular support for voting rights, responsible gun ownership, clean water, wildfires and clean energy, everything but tax cuts and Republican subsidies.
Much like the Orange God Man (Charlie Sykes), the Kentucky liar despises anyone who threatens to disrupt cash flow, takes a seemingly intentional plunge into fascism, and best of all, exceptionally employs constitutive mind-numbing programs, i.e. Fox News, Facebook, Talking, etc.
OK, come on, man. Here’s the thing: if you can pretend Bruce Jenner is female, Kamala Harris is black, and Joe Biden is sane, then you can pretend I’m wearing a mask.
And I venture to say that if Biden is the answer, then how stupid was the question?
CNN and MSNBC won’t show you anything about the current president’s rapid and conscious decline because they don’t dare. But it can be seen on video so that everyone can see it. It has gotten a lot worse over the past three months, and world leaders Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un have seen it because of the unfiltered news overseas. And don’t think for a minute that they won’t take advantage of it.
On one-on-one visits without flash memory cards, it is painful to see him struggling to remember what he has been told to say, struggling to remember which pocket his notes are in and, on many occasions comment that he will enter it. trouble if he comments on certain topics. To say the least, it is cringe-worthy.
This will not end well for anyone, with the increase in violence nationwide, chaos and major drug trafficking on the wide open border, pressure from the left to fund law enforcement and eliminate immigration and customs and border control. Criminals are released from prisons and significant efforts are underway to remove guns from law-abiding citizens.
The Columbia Basin is home to killer whales, rainbow trout and six species of salmon. These are all key species. All of them are integral to the success of their ecosystems.
Salmon have been an important part of the region’s native culture and way of life for thousands of years. They define themselves as salmon people.
It would cost just $ 2 billion to cross the four lower dams on the Snake River and replace the electricity they produce with solar and wind power. This compares to the tens of billions of dollars that have been spent on salmon salvage, pushing the Bonneville Power Administration to the brink of insolvency.
The Columbia Basin Initiative costs $ 33.5 billion, but much of that money is long overdue investments in the communities of Idaho that have made us so dependent on ports.
Let’s save money and save the salmon.
We have so much to gain and not much to lose if the dam breaks. I urge Senator Mike Crapo to support his fellow Columbia Basin Initiative.
And I encourage readers to call his office and repeat it.
