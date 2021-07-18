China-Pakistan-Turkey must be watched with great care

Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): According to think tanks, the messy relations between China, Pakistan and Turkey must be examined with great care, as they maintain and propagate special interests with the help of a platform – global shape. There is.

According to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the China-Pakistan-Turkey relationship lacked the freedom of a liberal world that hampered a rights-centered approach to democracy and grassroots establishment. global rules. An order which announced a very dangerous story.

An interesting and identifiable model is to immediately support the entry of similar authoritarian regimes such as Turkey and Pakistan when China controls international organizations.

As can be seen, Turkey has matched Pakistan and China in its own interests to achieve a leading position, says IFFRAS.

Over the years, China and Turkey have also strengthened their economic and strategic ties with Pakistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the ambition to regain the glory of the former Ottoman Empire of Turkey as the leader of the Islamic world.

Turkey, which has been involved in various wars with many foreign countries in the past, is in dire financial straits. China’s BRI provides the country with strategic depth as a trade and transportation hub by interconnecting the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

In fact, Turkey’s unique Intermediate Corridor Connection Project, which accesses the Caucasus and Central Asia via the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway line, is in line with BRI’s goals and investment.

Turkey, which relies on China, benefits from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), led by China, and also benefits as an observer from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) think tanks said.

Turkey is also increasingly seen as a subordinate country of China. China’s influence is so widespread that Turkey maintains a measured silence against the Uyghurs, despite such strong statements about the plight of the Rohingya.

Proud of his position as a Muslim caliph, President Erdogan has deliberately ignored claims of a Chinese racial massacre in the Muslim Uyghur community in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Moreover, Turkey has undoubtedly approached Pakistan for years, supported by a radical Islamic thought process aimed at expanding religious relations.

The two countries are also working on high-level military deals that could involve sharing technology related to nuclear weapon development, IFFRAS said.

Turkey appeased Pakistan by supporting Pakistan installations, and sometimes even radical separatists / terrorist groups provided financial and political support.

In addition, Turkish media agencies have been actively involved in disseminating Pakistani history to the world on issues at stake in the subcontinent.

In fact, China and Turkey have repeatedly sought to save Pakistan from the radar of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing. Pakistan is on the gray list because of its link to terrorism. group.

The so-called Iron Brothers China and Pakistan have also agreed to strengthen their cooperation with the United Nations and other multilateral global organizations to support their main concerns.

Turkey and China have repeatedly discussed pro-Pakistan issues at the United Nations. China has guaranteed Pakistan to obtain observer status with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, but Pakistan is trying to include China in SAARC.

The three countries, China, Turkey and Pakistan, continue to rotate their presidencies in various international organizations, influencing their functioning and placing their representatives in decision-making positions in these forums. ..

According to a recent survey, IFFRAS reports that China has the highest priority in many important multilateral forums and has preferred both personnel and funding preferred.

Within the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), China is supporting the expansion of the infamous Huawei by influencing the appropriate rules to become a major player. While at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), China uses this platform to support its geoeconomic ambitions in the form of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In the aviation sector, which affects both civilian and military, China’s placement in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has excluded Taiwan from discussions on air navigation and standards. security.

Likewise, China is sympathetic to the World Health Organization, despite widespread criticism of its response to the pandemic, keeping its origins cautious and trying to prevent investigative teams from conducting a full investigation. I pressured him to take a good position.

China has also promoted some incentives such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, BRICS, New Development Bank, Comprehensive Economic Partnership Regional Trade Agreement (RCEP) during the last decade, and others like SAARC and NATO. I purposely tried to bypass the forum. , ASEAN believed in many ways in its rise and unique dominance.

This multi-level goal creates new global standards for the governance of key new eras in technology, finance, infrastructure and human resources, and manipulates the entire process of globalization to establish control over the Communist nations of China. Including that.

Terms such as Wolves Warrior Ambassador, Dead Trap, Health Silk Road, Digital Silk Road, Space Silk Road, and Checkbook Negotiations all describe the nature of China’s deliberations in international affairs to achieve the country’s global ambitions. Intended to. say think tanks.

This enhanced dominance on the international stage has contributed to a number of economic factors, from China’s increased financial support to its mandatory and increasingly voluntary donations to the United Nations. Is based. China is the second largest donor with a mandatory 12% contribution and the fifth voluntary donor to the United Nations.

China has invested its energy, human resources and expertise in a very strategic way to strengthen its credibility and set development goals from its own lens of interests through a global system. (ANI)