Out of touch, Boris Johnson has scored a series of goals against his side – Euan McColm

The unsatisfactory answer to the question is that Johnson has lifted the legal requirement to wear a mask, for example in a supermarket, but still wants people to continue to do so.

Johnsons need to free people made him wage a populist rather than a popular battle. Instead of siding with the majority, Johnson has ceded ground to exhausting anti-vaccines and culture warriors rejecting masks.

Johnson wanted the best of both worlds to be the Prime Minister who removed mask laws while also being the Prime Minister who inspired a nation to continue wearing masks. To anyone’s surprise, this did not happen. On the contrary, Johnson has been rightly condemned for the risks to people with underlying chronic health conditions that removing the mask mandate could create.

People are not as dumb as the Prime Minister might hope. They can see when someone is stealing it and Johnsons does just that.

The Prime Minister was no more confident when it came to what should have been the relatively straightforward affair of supporting England’s national football team in the recent European Championships.

Asked at the start of the tournament about the decision of some supporters to boo the players if they kneeled in a gesture of opposition to racism, Johnsons replied that he respected the right of peoples to protest. He hoped people would support the team, but there was to be no condemnation of those who booed the war on racism.

Much like he did with the mask, Johnson followed his instincts towards the populist stance. But, once again, the Prime Minister misinterpreted the mood of the public. It became clear before the first ball was kicked in England’s opener that those showing up to boo games were a tiny minority. Most fans found the hooted minority an embarrassment. This is where Johnson should have stood instead of trying to find common ground between people who think racism is bad and racists.

With each successive England victory, Johnson seemed even more disconnected. A series of photographs published by Downing Street purported to show the Prime Minister enjoying the team’s campaign throughout the tournament were excruciatingly inauthentic. Johnson looked like a pathetic essay. Funny enough, members of the current England national team are savvy enough to know when politicians try to exploit their success for personal gain and confident enough to call it.

After three black England players were victims of appalling racist abuse following their loss in last Sunday’s final, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted her disgust. A few weeks earlier, Patel had accused players of engaging in political gestures by taking the knee. Player Tyrone Mings was not amused.

You cannot, he replied to Patel, stoke the fire at the start of the tournament by calling our anti-racist message a gestural politics, and then pretend to be disgusted when the thing we are campaigning against happens.

How did Boris Johnson end up here in this miserable place where members of his government are unable to offer their solidarity to footballers without these footballers shouting their hypocrisy?

But the past week has not been entirely devoted to failure for the Prime Minister. He has succeeded in reducing aid abroad, an act that will ensure the death of more of the world’s poor.

The kind of people who speak out against the granting of financial aid to areas of great poverty and deprivation overseas are, on the whole, the kind of people who are not racist but who condemn the knee. because, in fact, it is a gesture of support for the organization Black Lives Matter and it is a Marxist group that divides. The same exhausting little men who hooted players on their knees will have been delighted with the decision to cut the foreign aid budget by $ 4 billion.

On issues of compassion, public support for the protection of vulnerable people through the continued use of face masks, a simple show of solidarity with victims of racism, Johnson has gone completely wrong. When it came to playing for the ruthless right of his party, he had plenty of money.

Johnson has written so many appalling things on the issue of race over the years that even if he came out as a full-fledged knee-taker, his post would have been brutally undermined. When it comes to questions of fairness, one can be forgiven for not trusting the current inhabitant of 10 Downing Street.

I wonder if Johnson could reflect on the events of the past few weeks and wonder if his electorate is a little more thoughtful and compassionate than he thinks he is? Maybe hell is wondering if what he thinks are the priorities of ordinary people are in fact the priorities of a cartoon of ordinary people that he came up with based on a few taxi drivers and a plasterer whom he once met and who complained that the Poles were putting him out of business.