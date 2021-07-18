Trump is more fun to write)





US President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting with governors and mayors on the … [+] White House infrastructure bill.

AFP via Getty Images

In the opening pages of Frankly We Won This Election, Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Benders, the new book on the chaotic final year of the Trump presidency, readers are plunged headlong into the manic and terrifying chaos that has unfolded. took place in Washington DC on January 6 of this year. . The opening scene of the books: A secret refuge, protected by armed Secret Service agents, where Vice President Pence crouched down with his wife and eldest daughter after a mob stormed the United States Capitol. United States. Pence is on the phone with senior Pentagon military officials. I want them here and I want them here now, he orders, a reference to the National Guard. It reads like a scene from one of those luscious thrillers you find in airport bookstores. No need to guess how this one ends, though.

The eccentricities and extremes of the 45th president and his administration may not have been conducive to stable governance, but they seemingly still make a revealing copy. Indeed, the book publishing industry is in the throes of a whole new Trump boom, as a wave of new titles rises in an attempt to unzip the hurricane of madness that has given us all the following. last year: There was the disastrous coronavirus response, of course, ultimately followed by Trumpworld refusing to accept the November election result. We also got the lopsided rhetoric from Trump himself that inspired his supporters to violence, as well as Trump’s ban on social media as well as all those extravagant lawsuits challenging the November election results. Lawsuits, by the way, alleging the sort of lyrical conspiracy theories typically born in the darker corners of the web.

President Trump prepares to speak at CPAC in Dallas on July 11, 2021.

Getty Images

At the same time, it’s also worth stopping to examine the corollary of all the dizzying revelations contained in such new books as Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman, recently published by Michael Wolff. As well as the upcoming I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trumps Catastrophic Final Year, published July 20 and written by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Covering the Trump administration, teetering from crisis to crisis, was like taking a 4-year journey on a crowded train to nowhere. One that somehow ended up going off the rails. Trump’s successor, no matter who it turned out to be, was always going to look like the dictionary definition of boring, compared to what came before it. Turning the page, however, at least seemed to suggest that we would have, at the very least, four years of political altimeter stabilizing again. That the reality show would be over. Or, at least, no longer concentrated in the Oval Office, right?

Well, not necessarily, because you wouldn’t know it right away, the media is still doing this thing. This thing where its practitioners offer Very Serious Punditry on the wrapping paper, instead of what’s actually in the box.

Basically, Trump apparently made such a number out of some members of the Fourth Estate with Stockholm Syndrome that they are now sort of missing the most entertaining POTUS (i.e. the one he was most entertaining on d ‘to write). And now, just six months into the new administration, some are openly complaining that President Biden is too boring.

The White House press conference room, according to a recent WaPo story, has been a bit more boring for the past six months.

And this headline from the New York Times: Voters Choose Boring Over Bombast. They have a penchant for the pontification of Bidens. Heck, the story even begins with Biden himself deeming one of his own speeches too boring. Of the room :

I know that’s a boring speech, the 46th President said at the end of a 31 minutes and 19 seconds filled with statistics (2,374 Illinois Bridges), college studies (on-site child care is increasing. productivity), global gross domestic product comparisons (China used to be No. 9, but is now No. 2) and forecast economic growth of 7.4 percent.

Elsewhere, this play adds in a similar vein: what may seem like high-stakes drama to those inside the Washington Beltway often looks like PBS documentaries for the rest of the country. Which seems to accuse everyone you know out there of being far too engrossed in the appearance of politicians strutting the DC catwalk. Because these people don’t care enough about, you know, the serious stuff.

It is, unsurprisingly, a line of attack that Trumplandia and the former president himself gleefully use as a club. In Wolffs Landslide, for example, there’s a point where Trump hinted that they’d all be back in four years and beat that sleeping bastard.

The people of Biden, at least some of them, look at this account of the president, almost as if it were a badge of honor. Here is the reaction of Biden’s White House chief of staff, for example, to the effect that the demise of the Trumpian controversy in Washington is having on more partisan media:

Still, much more illuminating than all of this are the anonymous comments some reporters recently shared with Julia Ioffe, which she recounts in a recent episode of her fantastic Tomorrow Will Be Worse newsletter. Some extracts from this particular edition:

Reporting mechanisms have changed so much, a reporter told Ioffe. It was just that really outrageous time when you could almost guarantee that with enough effort you could find out what was going on in the situation room. Now you can’t and it’s maddening.

I mean, it wasn’t just the fact that Trump was a gravy train. It is also juxtaposed with the most boring administration in modern history. You go from a circus with burning chainsaws to what? An old man watching his dog?

I loved covering up Trump. It was a great and fascinating story. It wasn’t just him; it was about his movement, institutions and America. The story was always so dramatic and had these larger-than-life characters. The stakes often seemed very high. I also like to cover Biden, but it doesn’t sound as dramatic.

Media critic Eric Boehlert, writing in his own newsletter Press Run, rightly guts it all out as a theater critic pretending to be political journalism.

To consider the Venn diagram at the intersection of politics and media today is to end up struck by the idea that truth is no longer so much the sun around which certain categories of journalism revolve, but more like a giant MacGuffin. It’s the difference between talking about a thing and actually interacting with it. The way reporters covered Trump was certainly the apotheosis of this phenomenon. But, as we have seen, it now extends to Biden as well. Stories about the new president thus become stories about the history of the new president. This is why so many Americans end up losing interest in reality television altogether and wondering what else is going on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/andymeek/2021/07/17/journalists-keep-complaining-biden-is-too-boring-translation-trump-is-more-fun-to-write-about/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos