Jokowi cancels paid vaccination, here is the entrepreneur’s response





The Covid-19 paid vaccination program that was initially available to the public was eventually canceled by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The initial plan, paid vaccination will begin on July 12, 2021 via Kimia Farma. However, before its implementation, the government decided to postpone it due to the refusal of many parties. Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung at the State Palace admitted that the reason for the cancellation of the paid vaccination program was after getting comments and also a response from the public. “The president has given strict instructions for paid vaccines, which should be distributed through Kimia Farma, which are all canceled and revoked,” he explained to the State Palace, quoted on the Setkab site on Friday (16 / 07/2021). With the cancellation of this paid vaccination, all vaccinations will still be administered via a free mechanism accessible to all without paying. Anung said this was in line with what President Jokowi said. All vaccines remain with a free mechanism, he stressed. Meanwhile, with regard to mutual cooperation vaccination, the mechanism is still carried out through the company. On condition that the company covers all of the vaccination costs of its employees. So the mechanism for all vaccines, whether it is mutual cooperation or whether the current mechanism is working, is free by the government, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/4609980/vaksinasi-berbayar-dibatalkan-jokowi-ini-respons-pengusaha The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos