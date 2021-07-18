No need to fear China (for the next 20 years)

Addressing the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China on July 1, President Xi Jinping warned that “the Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate us … the Great Steel Wall …” (Translation, The New York Times). Towards the end, he said, “Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment.” But in the official English translation of the speech, the part on “blood and a broken head” is missing. There are several interpretations of why this happened: some say the English translation is toned down, while others argue that these four-word idioms are used to express exaggerated consequences, and most should not. be taken literally. I tend to go with the second argument. Usually a word-for-word translation of Chinese idioms is meaningless.

However, sensing who it was for, the United States provided a response through Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on July 6: “If a major incident were to occur [in Taiwan], it wouldn’t be strange at all if it touched on a life threatening situation. If so, Japan and the United States must defend Taiwan together. Now, that might make some of you who are relying on Western “liberal” news sources believe that China is on a collision course with the world and that militarism has taken over China. Or, he is planning a military move on Taiwan. Relax. It does not happen. At least not for the next 20+ years.

Despite the alarming reports and analyzes of Western think tanks, China would like to solve its problems with others without having to fire a single bullet. No, this has nothing to do with the maxim of former military strategist Sun Tzu, often translated as “the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting”. It has more to do with the social and military realities of China.

According to a report published in the Beijing Evening News on August 15, 2011, much of the Chinese military is made up of soldiers from one-child families. He quotes Professor Liu Mingfu from National Defense University as saying that about 70 percent of the Chinese military and 80 percent of its combat troops are from one-child families. Another report “Soldiers of the era of the one child: are they too weak to achieve Beijing’s ambitions?” Published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on February 6, 2014 and translated by many news portals in China, further quotes experts on whether one-child recruits are best suited to advance China’s security interests. He also mentions Professor Liu and his data, but this time as having stated these figures “in a public report to the central government in 2012 … the high proportion of one-time child soldiers is a strategic fear for China’s long-term security. despite the army offers special training for spoiled children to enhance combat effectiveness. The importance of this report is evident from the fact that the translated version was uploaded to the People’s Daily website and is still available.

Let us not get into the other points raised in the aforementioned plays such as “the soldiers of the families of unmarried children are spoiled and weak” or “parents do not want to send their children to the battlefield”. There is no reason to doubt the patriotism of Chinese soldiers. They do not hesitate and will not hesitate to defend the interests of their country. But the Chinese government would not want to send these soldiers to the battlefields unless and until absolutely necessary, for one simple reason: soldiers die in wars.

Even with advanced weapons and the changes in the nature of warfare brought about by technology, infantry is still a major part of deciding the outcome of war. And soldiers die in battle, which is obvious in any war.

But for the Chinese government, it could lead anti-government forces to encourage relatives of fallen soldiers to protest. Without doubting the patriotism of the Chinese people, but even if a handful of relatives and grandparents of fallen soldiers start protesting the government for the death of their only hope for the continuation of the family line, it could lead to situations annoying. And Chinese society is no stranger to conspirators and secret societies that are always up to something against the government. In addition, the government should take care of the aging parents of deceased soldiers. And for the CCP, it might backfire in a whole different way.

If the Chinese government takes a military decision against Taiwan, it will only embolden ultra-nationalist voices and there will be calls to use the military to resolve issues with India, Japan and the United States. Either the government has to start a bloody war with everyone, or it could be overthrown by popular ultranationalist protests for not starting wars.

Since the CCP is pragmatic, it will not risk its own survival, China’s growth and world peace by emboldening ultranationalist voices. And the world doesn’t want it either because the nationalist CCP with its occasional belligerent rhetoric is much easier to deal with than any irrationally hot ultranationalist force that replaces it. This explains why the United States is still firm on its one-China policy and does not want to change the status quo on Taiwan.

Therefore, we have to understand that President Xi was not saying anything new. He was just repeating what every Chinese leader since 1949 has said. It helps to appease hawkish factions within the government and the military who believe in “untapped power is like unused money, it has no value” and at the same time reminds people that their aspirations to Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland are in the foreground. government program.

But China would not want to take Taiwan back militarily for at least 20 years. The year 2041 would mark a significant shift in China’s foreign policy. This would be the year when China can show confidence in its military might, if it comes to that. And just as it is now, neither China nor the world is looking forward to it.

It wasn’t until 2016 that he allowed couples to have two children, and this year he allowed them to have three. And as is the trend in all countries experiencing economic growth, few couples wish to have more than one child and this also affects the military. », May 30, 2021, SCMP).

The age of entry into the military is 18, which means the first group of recruits with two children would join in 2035/36. Add two years of training and it’s 2038. And if there aren’t enough recruits from families with two children, the Chinese military will have to wait until 2039/40 to get their first batch of recruits with three children. . At the end of their training, it will be in 2041. According to this calculation, the Chinese government would not feel comfortable embarking on a great military adventure before 2041, in exactly 20 years.

If China is forced to use the military to protect its interests in the interim, it would have more to do with forces beyond its borders – and its control. Or if he starts a fight on his own, it would be minor border skirmishes with what he sees as weak countries to calm the nationalist faction in its government, army and society. But neither is she going to wage a full-fledged war with the “weak”. China will wage short “half wars” until 2041.