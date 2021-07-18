Prime Minister Modi Calls For Healthy Debates At All-Party Meeting, Key Oppn Suggestions | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Sunday a day before the scheduled start of the monsoon session of Parliament. The meeting brought together more than 40 leaders from 33 parties, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Addressing the meeting, Modi said the suggestions from all representatives, including those from the opposition, are very valuable, Joshi added, according to a YEARS report. The Prime Minister further stated that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament, adding that the government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if it is raised in accordance with parliamentary rules and procedures. The monsoon session is expected to be stormy, with opposition parties preparing to take on the Union government on issues such as rising gasoline and diesel prices, alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 and the shortage of vaccines. About 17 bills are listed for presentation to Lok Sabha and five bills for consideration and adoption, and a similar number of bills are expected to be presented to Rajya Sabha during the session. Read also | Sonia Gandhi to meet with Lok Sabha MPs from Congress today ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session Besides Modi and Joshi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister and House Leader Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting. Opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting. Leaders from all major opposition parties including TMC’s Derek O’Brien, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, party leader Samajwadi Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP’s Satish Mishra were also in attendance. Apna Dal leader and NDA ally Anupriya Patel and LJP leader Pashupati Paras also attended the meeting. Earlier, CPI MP (M) Elamaram Kareem, a meeting of opposition parties will be held in Parliament after the all-party meeting called by the government. BSP chairman Mayawati said opposition parties should come together and hold the central government to account. The government’s apathy towards farmers protesting three farm laws is very sad. BSP MPs will raise issues in parliament related to fuel and LPG prices, inflation and Covid-19 vaccination, Mayawati said. I have asked MPs from my party to raise issues related to the welfare of the country and the people during the monsoon session of parliament, she added. The monsoon session will continue until August 13 with all pandemic-related protocols in place.

