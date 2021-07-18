Cyprus accuses Turkish coastguard of firing warning shots at police vessel





Cyprus accused the Turkish coast guard of firing warning shots at a Cypriot police vessel north of Tylliria while it patrolled for illegal migrants. The small Cypriot police vessel with three crew on board was on a routine patrol in the area along Kato Pyrgos Tylliria, a few kilometers from the border between the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state, and northern Cyprus, an internationally unrecognized territory occupied by the Turks after their invasion of the island in the 1970s. The region has seen migrant border crossings in recent weeks. According to a report from the Greek newspaper I Kathimerini, the incident with the Turkish Coast Guard took place around 3:30 a.m. early Friday morning. “While [the Cypriot vessel] had gone out about 11 nautical miles, he was approached by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel with aggressive intentions, ”police spokesman Christos Andreou said. “At one point, about 4 miles away, the Turkish Coast Guard vessel fired warning shots at the Marine Police vessel,” he added. Cypriot government smuggles some Turkish migrants to EU via occupied north en masse https://t.co/H7KMjGPG3C – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 24, 2019 Marios Pelekanos, a spokesman for the Cypriot government, criticized the behavior of the Turkish ship, saying: “There is no excuse for this behavior of the Turkish ship. The maritime police were simply carrying out a routine patrol. Demetris Samuel, spokesman for the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, said his ministry had contacted UN peacekeeping forces about the incident to request an investigation. “It is premature to say whether the incident is linked to the climate created by Turkey for the illegal visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the occupied areas. [Northern Cyprus], Samuel said. In recent weeks, the Tylliria region has seen several landings of illegal immigrants, with 21 migrants, mainly of Arab origin, disembarking at the end of June and another 22 illegal landings in the same area just two weeks later. Earlier this year in May, Cyprus declared a state of emergency due to the influx of illegal immigrants more widely, mainly from the Syrian seaport of Tartus. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said that since January the country had rejected 4,000 asylum requests. British military bases in Cyprus step up fight against illegal immigration https://t.co/lk6MtlBhSB – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 7, 2021 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator send an email to atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com

