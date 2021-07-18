Politics
Reducing universal credit to unnecessary evil, warns Boris Johnson’s former homeless adviser
Cutting universal credit by 20 a week would be unnecessary evil that will lead to increased reliance on food banks this winter, Boris Johnson’s former homeless adviser has warned.
Talk to The independentDame Louise Casey said ministers were stuck in an ideological trench over the decision to end the benefit payment hike introduced at the start of the pandemic.
The interbank peer, who has advised five prime ministers, stressed that she was so disappointed with both Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and Mr Johnson over the deal to end the hike in emergency worth about 1,000 per year.
I really think it’s unnecessary evil what they do, if they do that, she said. It’s useless, really useless.
Dame Louise, who appeared at a No 10 Covid briefing last year, also said the implications of the pandemic for some of Britain’s poorest families were exponential and insisted the public was prepared to maintain the elevation.
The intervention comes amid growing concern among Tory backbench MPs over cut and stark warnings from anti-poverty groups that millions of families could end up with less than half the income needed for a living. acceptable standard of living.
As recently as last week, the influential Northern Research Group representing some 50 Conservative MPs said The independent that increasing universal credit had been a lifeline and urged the government to keep it in place.
Six former work and pension secretaries from the party ranks, including Iain Duncan Smith, also wrote to the chancellor last month protesting the cut and calling for the hike to be put in place permanently.
But speaking to a committee last week, Cabinet Minister Therese Coffey confirmed that the emergency payments of 20 a week would be phased out, with claimants having informed before October that they would see an adjustment to the payments.
Dame Louise, whose most recent government position was to chair the Covid-19 Street Sleep Task Force during the early months of the Covid-19 crisis, stressed that the immediate repercussions of removing additional payments will be that people who already have almost nothing to live on have even less.
Well, we have another winter of increased food bank use, increased use of handouts in the fifth or sixth highly developed country in the world was dependent on helping our own citizens, she said.
The former advisor, who also served as the Executive Director of the Troubled Families program under David Cameron between 2011 and 2015, added: I am so disappointed with the government. There are good people in this government, and it is a very disappointing thing for them to do.
I am disappointed with the Chancellor and I am disappointed with the Prime Minister. They both talk about the discourse of nation conservatives and if you don’t deal with people who have nothing, you are not a nation conservative.
Marking the decision as a short-term reflection, she continued: We have massive reconstruction to get out of this pandemic and we haven’t been through the pandemic at all yet. Until we had to rebuild the economy, we were going to have to tackle one of the biggest issues we all face – aging. We have a welfare state based on post-war Britain, not the 21st century.
Before the Chancellor bowed to the pressure by announcing a six-month extension of the recovery in the March budget, Dame Louise had previously expressed her opposition to the abandonment of the recovery in a BBC interview, suggesting that people would see the Tories as the bad party if they did.
When asked what message the government would send to the country if the uprising was suppressed in the fall, she reiterated the point, saying The independent: I think it’s a message that they are ready to be wicked again and it’s really terrible in a country that is trying to get its act together because of the pandemic, were ready to be the wicked party again. That’s what he’s telling me.
Highlighting figures from the Department of Work and Pensions showing the number of people claiming universal credit has doubled from pre-pandemic levels, Dame Louise also said the coming winter could be worse than the previous one.
If everyone thinks last winter was tough on the poor, then think again, she warned. Everyone will think it was back to normal. We were not back to normal in the world of poverty, we have doubled the number of people in this group, we have a year of children sharing a phone to try to home school.
The implications of the pandemic on disadvantaged and exponential people and that is not going to change this winter. What will change, I fear, is the hardening of attitudes within government on these issues.
added Dame Louise. Everyone has been affected by the pandemic, some are in bloody yachts sailing at sunset and some are on rafts that have sunk. We all know that the pandemic has disproportionately affected people more than others. It would be a chance for a reset for the government and that is what they are missing.
Speaking last week, Ms Coffey told MPs the increase will be phased out in the fall, saying: A collective decision has been made that as we see the economy open up, we are focusing heavily on getting a job and a job.
Mr Johnson added that as the UK lifted restrictions on Covid-19, the focus must be on getting people to work and getting people into work.
If you’re going to make a choice between more welfare or better, better-paying jobs, I’m going to go for better, higher-paying jobs.
Asked if he would revise the cut before September, the PM replied: Of course I keep everything under constant control, but I have given you a pretty clear idea of my instincts.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/universal-credit-casey-boris-johnson-b1884921.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]