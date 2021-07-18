Reducing universal credit to unnecessary evil, warns Boris Johnson’s former homeless adviser

Cutting universal credit by 20 a week would be unnecessary evil that will lead to increased reliance on food banks this winter, Boris Johnson’s former homeless adviser has warned.

Talk to The independentDame Louise Casey said ministers were stuck in an ideological trench over the decision to end the benefit payment hike introduced at the start of the pandemic.

The interbank peer, who has advised five prime ministers, stressed that she was so disappointed with both Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and Mr Johnson over the deal to end the hike in emergency worth about 1,000 per year.

I really think it’s unnecessary evil what they do, if they do that, she said. It’s useless, really useless.

Dame Louise, who appeared at a No 10 Covid briefing last year, also said the implications of the pandemic for some of Britain’s poorest families were exponential and insisted the public was prepared to maintain the elevation.

The intervention comes amid growing concern among Tory backbench MPs over cut and stark warnings from anti-poverty groups that millions of families could end up with less than half the income needed for a living. acceptable standard of living.

As recently as last week, the influential Northern Research Group representing some 50 Conservative MPs said The independent that increasing universal credit had been a lifeline and urged the government to keep it in place.

Six former work and pension secretaries from the party ranks, including Iain Duncan Smith, also wrote to the chancellor last month protesting the cut and calling for the hike to be put in place permanently.

But speaking to a committee last week, Cabinet Minister Therese Coffey confirmed that the emergency payments of 20 a week would be phased out, with claimants having informed before October that they would see an adjustment to the payments.

Dame Louise, whose most recent government position was to chair the Covid-19 Street Sleep Task Force during the early months of the Covid-19 crisis, stressed that the immediate repercussions of removing additional payments will be that people who already have almost nothing to live on have even less.

Well, we have another winter of increased food bank use, increased use of handouts in the fifth or sixth highly developed country in the world was dependent on helping our own citizens, she said.

The former advisor, who also served as the Executive Director of the Troubled Families program under David Cameron between 2011 and 2015, added: I am so disappointed with the government. There are good people in this government, and it is a very disappointing thing for them to do.

I am disappointed with the Chancellor and I am disappointed with the Prime Minister. They both talk about the discourse of nation conservatives and if you don’t deal with people who have nothing, you are not a nation conservative.

Marking the decision as a short-term reflection, she continued: We have massive reconstruction to get out of this pandemic and we haven’t been through the pandemic at all yet. Until we had to rebuild the economy, we were going to have to tackle one of the biggest issues we all face – aging. We have a welfare state based on post-war Britain, not the 21st century.

Before the Chancellor bowed to the pressure by announcing a six-month extension of the recovery in the March budget, Dame Louise had previously expressed her opposition to the abandonment of the recovery in a BBC interview, suggesting that people would see the Tories as the bad party if they did.





When asked what message the government would send to the country if the uprising was suppressed in the fall, she reiterated the point, saying The independent: I think it’s a message that they are ready to be wicked again and it’s really terrible in a country that is trying to get its act together because of the pandemic, were ready to be the wicked party again. That’s what he’s telling me.

Highlighting figures from the Department of Work and Pensions showing the number of people claiming universal credit has doubled from pre-pandemic levels, Dame Louise also said the coming winter could be worse than the previous one.

If everyone thinks last winter was tough on the poor, then think again, she warned. Everyone will think it was back to normal. We were not back to normal in the world of poverty, we have doubled the number of people in this group, we have a year of children sharing a phone to try to home school.

The implications of the pandemic on disadvantaged and exponential people and that is not going to change this winter. What will change, I fear, is the hardening of attitudes within government on these issues.

added Dame Louise. Everyone has been affected by the pandemic, some are in bloody yachts sailing at sunset and some are on rafts that have sunk. We all know that the pandemic has disproportionately affected people more than others. It would be a chance for a reset for the government and that is what they are missing.

Speaking last week, Ms Coffey told MPs the increase will be phased out in the fall, saying: A collective decision has been made that as we see the economy open up, we are focusing heavily on getting a job and a job.

Mr Johnson added that as the UK lifted restrictions on Covid-19, the focus must be on getting people to work and getting people into work.

If you’re going to make a choice between more welfare or better, better-paying jobs, I’m going to go for better, higher-paying jobs.

Asked if he would revise the cut before September, the PM replied: Of course I keep everything under constant control, but I have given you a pretty clear idea of ​​my instincts.