Xinjiang is an autonomous region in northwestern China. It had a population of around 4.88 million people according to at the first population census in China. By 2021, the population had grown to 25 million, with the Uyghur population dropping from 10 million in 2010 to just under 13 million in 2018. The Uyghur population had the fastest growing rate compared to the 55 other ethnic groups in Xinjiang. . accounting for nearly 49% of Xinjiang’s total population, and shows no signs of slowing down, mainly due to the fact that Uyghurs have been exempted from China’s recently relaxed one-child policy.

Second, the advancement of medical and health care facilities in Xinjiang has resulted in a significant reduction in death rates. By 2015, the average life expectancy in Xinjiang had increased to 74.82 years. The framework of Xinjiang’s government as well as the makeup of its ethnic groups has instilled ethnic peace, resulting in rapid economic successes in recent years. It is evident that a genocidal event in Xinjiang is unlikely, and Western claims of ethnic genocide run counter to recent economic development in the region.

Chinese policies to promote ethnic peace include equality, religious freedom, and a strong stand against religious extremism. West’s genocide allegations are just a ploy to draw attention to his steadfast stance against religious extremism.

< class=""> Kashgar, Xinjiang in 2017. File photo: David Stanley, via Flickr.

Such extremism is often at the root of terrorist operations and has been a global threat to world peace for decades, Xinjiang itself being a victim in 2009. China has taken preventive measures education measures and security to ensure that the people of Xinjiang live in peace and harmony. Western countries, such as the United States and other European countries, have also been the target of terrorist attacks fueled by religious extremists.

Like China, the West has adopted preventive measures to combat this threat. It is the main priority of each country to eliminate such threats; yet, when Western countries take preventive measures, they are considered national security measures; when China takes similar actions, they are considered acts of genocide.







As the whole world calls for an end to religious extremism and terrorism, the West has chosen to single out and condemn another country for doing so. The level of hypocrisy is truly mind-boggling. Such infamous behavior only serves to expose their underlying motive.

< class=""> Photo: ricochet64, via Shutterstock.

As the host country, China is committed to hosting the Games in a green, sharing, open and clean way, as well as to meet the highest standards in all preparation tasks. These Winter Olympics will be the first where all sports facilities will be fully powered by renewable energies.

The Shougang ski jumping platform, for example, is expected to require 100,000 kWh of electricity for snowboarding and freestyle skiing competitions. This amount is equivalent to one month of consumption by 500 three-member households, but all electricity will come from clean and renewable energy, explains Xu Yan, who was in charge of building the facilities.

The production infrastructure installed to power the games will power Beijing once the event is over. According to an official at the State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company, this will save 7.8 million tonnes of standard coal consumption each year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2,040 tonnes.

< style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> # Beijing2022Shougang Headquarters, National Indoor Stadium and National Swimming Center (Ice Cube) officially switched to green energy this week, marking a significant step towards achieving our goal of running all venues with energies. renewable during the tests and the #Winter game < class=""> pic.twitter.com/rjMO292Rjp Beijing 2022 (@ Beijing2022) July 3, 2019

By the end of last year, Beijing had completed the 12 competition venues, all of which will incorporate green technologies to reduce overall energy consumption and environmental impact. China has also built an environmentally friendly transportation system, including a new high-speed railway, metro lines and new-energy vehicle charging stations, to help better connect the three competition areas.

Beijing is determined to host the largest, most environmentally friendly and successful Winter Olympics ever. It would be foolish to deny him this opportunity because of baseless allegations.