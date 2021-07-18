PM Modi calls on NDA leaders to work in coordination ahead of monsoon parliamentary session





PM Modi chairs all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said it was important for NDA allies to work in a coordinated fashion in Parliament. CNN-News18 New Delhi

Last update: July 18, 2021, 5:19 p.m. IST

July 18, 2021, 5:19 p.m. IST

Ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, which starts from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Sunday, which was also attended by leaders of other parties, and said the government was ready to discuss any topic if it came up. in accordance with parliamentary rules and procedures. Prime Minister Modi also said it was important for NDA allies to work in a coordinated fashion in Parliament. He also called on NDA leaders and ministers to stay in the House as much as possible. Senior Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda were also present at the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi briefed leaders on issues the government wanted to address as a priority during the monsoon session of parliament. Those present at the meeting included Naveenakrishnan from AIADMK, Ram Thakur from JD (U), Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal, Agatha Sangma from NPF, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Party leader Lok Janata Pashupati Paras and GK Vasan. NDA allies congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the central government for handling the Covid pandemic and purchasing free vaccines for everyone. The government has listed around 17 new bills to be presented to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session. Three of the bills are intended to replace recently published ordinances. Once a session begins, an ordinance must be passed as a bill within 42 days or six weeks, otherwise it lapses. Earlier this month, the Union’s council of ministers underwent a major overhaul with the induction of new faces into the Modis cabinet and former guards offering their resignations. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

