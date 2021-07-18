Erdogans spokesman reprimands EU highest court for allowing employers to ban headscarves in the workplace RT World News





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman accused the EU of embracing mainland Europe’s fascist past, after a supreme court ruled that employers can ban religious symbols, including headscarves.

The judgment rendered this week by the European Court of Justice (CJEU) is “wrong” and “An attempt to legitimize racism”, Fahrettin Altun, the communications director for President Erdogan’s office, said on Twitter on Saturday. He said it was “Unbelievable that fascism has spread to the courts” of the EU, adding that “Instead of denouncing its dark past, Europe is now seeking to embrace it. It is incredible that fascism has spread to the courts. This bad decision is an attempt to legitimize racism. Instead of denouncing its dark past, Europe is now seeking to embrace it. We condemn this judgment which violates human dignity. https://t.co/dB68YpdL83 – Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) July 17, 2021 The CJEU adopted a landmark ruling on Thursday that said employers who have a real need to maintain religious neutrality have the right to ban workers from wearing visible religious symbols. The court considered two separate cases filed by two Muslim women from Germany, a pharmacy cashier and a nurse’s aide, who alleged that their employers had discriminated against them by not allowing them to wear the headscarf. The CJEU has confirmed that employers may have legitimate reasons for applying a non-religious dress code and are allowed to do so as long as they treat symbols of different faiths equally.



EU stigmatized hypocrites and criticized for promoting racist hiring practices, after court said hijab could be banned at work





The religious neutrality imposed by law on workplaces in some European countries has long been a controversial issue, with advocates of Muslim rights arguing that followers of Islam are disproportionately affected by such restrictions. Erdogan, whose AKP party has Islamist origins, is one of the most vocal critics of what he sees as a European bias against Muslims. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned the CJEU’s ruling on Sunday, calling it “another example of efforts to give Islamophobia and intolerance towards Muslims an institutional and legal identity in Europe.” The ties between Brussels and Ankara, which for decades aspired to become a member of the EU, have been deteriorating for years. The relationship is compounded by a plethora of issues, from territorial disputes between Turkey and Greece to the complex situation of migrants trying to reach Europe via Turkey. If you like this story, please share it with a friend!

