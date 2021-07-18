Caitlyn Jenner says she will support Donald Trump if he runs in 2024





Caitlyn Jenner would “support” Donald Trump if the former president ran for the White House again in 2024, she told Fox News on Saturday.

Justice with Judge Jeanine Host Jeanine Pirro asked the California gubernatorial candidate if Trump should run again.

Jenner, a Republican, quickly responded, “It’s his decision.”

Asked whether she would support him if he did, a more hesitant Jenner said, “If I was Governor of the State of California… obviously I would support him.”

What if Jenner was not elected governor, she was asked. “Yeah, I would always support him,” Jenner said, adding, “I don’t like what’s going on in this country right now.”

Expanding on this, she said: “We always try to put everyone in a box like you’re white, you’re black, you’re a Republican, you’re a Democrat: if you’re a Republican you have to think like that, you have to think this or that, you know, Republican ideas – and that’s not me.

“I am an inclusive Republican because I have conservative economic values.”

Jenner said she agreed with the general Republican perspective that lowering taxes and less regulation “always worked,” but said she also differed significantly in the GOP.

“Socially, I’m not like a lot of Republicans, I’m an inclusive Republican. I’m here for the people, I’m inclusive for all.

“I think the first thing the Republican Party needs to do is change the image because the Democrats have held this issue hostage for years and we need to change the image of what the Republican Party is. We are inclusive for everyone. “

Caitlyn Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on February 09, 2020. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jenner is one of 41 mostly Republican candidates hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom following a recall election on September 14.

Republican candidates must fight to topple Newsom into a strong Democratic state over the past decades. In the 2020 presidential election, current President Biden won 63.48% of the vote, compared to Trump’s 34.32%.

California is “as blue as it gets,” Jenner told Pirro. The Republican criticized Newsom’s leadership and “terrible work” in deciding to end in-person schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our job is to try and keep the pressure on this. California’s decline has only accelerated under his rule, okay? Gavin Newsom is only interested in himself, he only cares about keeping his position, he’s not interested in people. Honestly, he hasn’t done anything for the people, he’s doing it for special interests. “

A majority of Californians are expected to receive stimulus checks of $ 600, along with additional payments to dependents, in the coming weeks after Newsom insisted on the need for further economic stimulus.

Jenner called the payments a “callback rebate,” saying, “He’s going to send money, California state taxpayers’ money, their money given out to people for votes, basically.”

