Huddersfield MP criticizes Boris Johnson for not isolating him and says Freedom Day should be delayed





A Huddersfield MP has spoken out to condemn the Prime Minister for “not following his own rules” after announcing he would not be self-isolating. Labor MP for HuddersfieldBarry Sheerman said it was a ‘strange thing’ Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak did not isolate after being contacted by the NHS Track and Trace app. It was understood that they had been ‘nuts’ after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who tested positive for Covid-19. READ MORE: Life in the drug crime hotspot in Huddersfield with bigger battles than mere teens smoking weed But No.10 said he was participating in a daily contact test pilot to keep them working from Downing Street. Talk to Yorkshire Live Mr. Sheerman said: “What is happening is a strange thing. “People in government don’t have to obey the same rules as we do. Enter your postal code for the latest Covid-19 data for your region “I said its Bullingdon Club rules.” Mr Sheerman also warned that he believed the lockdown was ending too hastily – especially since the Health Secretary had contracted coronavirus. “I think all of us with common sense and respect for scientific opinion want to do it right,” he said. “It is shocking for all of us to see the Secretary of Health contract coronavirus. I hope he will be back to full health soon. “But, as many of us have predicted, there is a growing number of infections that are starting to show up in terms of hospital admissions. “The impression I get from my local hospital trusts is always a worry and worry.” He also added that the creation of July 19 – the day most lockdown restrictions end – “Freedom Day” was irresponsible.





Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 To cancel Play now Mr Sheerman said: “We need to be careful, rather than calling it Freedom Day. “I want to save as many lives as possible and I don’t want to go back to harsh restrictions.” When asked if he would postpone the easing of restrictions, Mr. Sheerman said “yes” he would. “Based on scientific evidence,” he said. “Scientific evidence should be the guide. “Professor Chris Whitty is a bit of a guru, and if he’s worried and concerned, we should all be.” Mr Sheerman said he advised people to be “very careful” and warned that “we are not out of the woods yet”. For the latest Yorkshire Live email updates, Click here .

