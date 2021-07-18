Hold Trump and his accomplices responsible for the January 6 sedition »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

The January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol was the violent consequence of a collaborative conspiracy fomented by the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and supported by dishonest members of Congress, a former general and contrary to the ethics, the so-called news media to overthrow the election of Joseph Biden, the 46th President of the United States.

Throughout the campaign, Trump continuously undermined confidence in the upcoming election, and appointed and encouraged a Postal Service CEO who initiated policies preventing the receipt of mail-in ballots before election deadlines.

On election night, Trump shamelessly proclaimed victory before all the votes were counted, but he began to claim electoral malfeasance and fraud when the votes showed he was going to lose. Subsequently, discredited lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell filed nearly 60 lawsuits on behalf of the Trump campaign, alleging election irregularities and fraud, almost all of which were dismissed for lack of evidence.

Undeterred by the law, Trump has unscrupulously attempted to intimidate Georgia’s secretary of state “to find” him the votes needed to win the state. Likewise, he personally intervened with state officials, trying to convince them not to certify the election in their states, and, finally, he tried to get several state legislatures to overturn certified votes. of their state.

………………………………………….. ……………. …………..

Trump has been told by many officials, including his attorney general, that there is no degree of fraud to alter election results; he had lost. Nonetheless, he continued and continues to claim that he was cheated.

Trump should have been declared a mad case by the media and all reputable officials, but his out-of-control claims of electoral fraud have been widely repeated and unethical and supported by figures from Fox News and News Max, as well as by many members of Congress, namely Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Steve Scalise and Yvette Herrell from New Mexico.

It is also well established that some members of Trump’s failed presidential campaign and his political allies played a key role in organizing the rally in Washington at which Trump, Giuliani, Mike Flynn and others spoke, and that became the premise for gathering a crowd near the US Capitol. . Trump and his accomplices were well aware of the potential consequences of the rally, listen to their rhetoric of January 6.

Trump and many Republican members of Congress knowingly lied to the American people and committed sedition to overturn the election of the next President of the United States. As such, they also betrayed their oath of office to defend the Constitution of the United States.

The American people must never forget, and we must hold them accountable for the crimes they have deliberately committed against the United States. Sadly, the Republican Party thinks protecting corrupt friends is more important than protecting your country. The traitors among them are never to be elected to any office again, and I urge the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute them all.

Joseph D’Anna lives in White Rock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abqjournal.com/2410384/hold-trump-and-his-accomplices-accountable-for-jan-6-sedition-ex-the-american-people-must-never-forget-the-crimes-they-committed-against-the-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos