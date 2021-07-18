Donald Trump says he could beat Washington and Lincoln in election





Donald Trump has said he could beat George Washington in an election, even with Abraham Lincoln as running mate. He made the comments to Washington Post reporters in an interview for their new book, “I Alone Can Fix It”. Washington and Lincoln are often ranked as the two greatest presidents in American history. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump told reporters he believed he could beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in an election.

“I think it would be difficult if George Washington came back from the dead and chose Abraham Lincoln as vice president, I think it would have been very difficult for them to beat me,” Trump told reporters at the Washington Post Philip Rucker and Carol. Leonnig.

Rucker and Leonnig recounted the commentary in their new book on Trump, “I Alone Can Fix It,” according to a review by The Guardian.

Lincoln and Washington are often ranked by historians as the two greatest presidents in US history.

By comparison, some polls have shown that nearly half of Americans believe Donald Trump was the worst president in the country’s history.

Trump is also the only US president to have been impeached twice.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has fantasized about beating George Washington at the polls.

Ahead of last year’s presidential election, Trump told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt he could have beaten Washington in an election without COVID-19.

“I don’t know if you saw the polls went up like a rocket. George Washington would have had a hard time beating me before the plague came, before the plague in China,” Trump said.

“I Alone Can Fix It” will be Leonnig and Rucker’s second book on Trump, after chronicling the first three years of his presidency in “A Very Stable Genius”.

According to the Guardian reviewer, Trump felt burnt by the authors’ first book, but decided to sit down with them for a two-and-a-half-hour interview for their second book.

At the end of the interview, he told them with a “twinkle in his eye” that “for some reason” he “enjoyed,” the newspaper said.

