Politics
China and coronavirus: parallels to the Chernobyl disaster
As we live the toll of the pandemic around the world, we can speculate on its implications for the Chinese regime.
Tthirty five Years ago, the nuclear disaster known to the world as Chernobyl brought discredit at home and abroad to an inept and corrupt Soviet Communist regime and marked the end of the Soviet Union. In February 2020, I wrote an article asking myself if the coronavirus epidemic, as we called it then, could spell the same fate for the Chinese Communist regime. While no one saw fit to publish the essay at that time, the eerie parallels between the two catastrophes continue to be provocative.
It was on April 26, 1986 that nuclear reactor No.4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, near the town of Pripyat (in what is now Ukraine), suffered a massive explosion large enough to blow up the 2,000-ton reactor through the roof of the reactor buildings. Even so, it was not until the next day that traces of radioactive fallout were detected at a Swedish nuclear facility that Soviet citizens began to hear about what had happened from foreign sources of information, like the rest. of the world.
The number of short-term deaths from the disaster (those who died immediately or in the weeks or months after radiation sickness) is around 54; estimates of long-term deaths from radiation exposure vary widely, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands and even many more.
The Chernobyl disaster cost the Soviet regime all the credibility it had among its citizens and was the last nail in the coffin for the image of Soviet communism abroad. For the current Chinese Communist regime in Beijing, growing evidence that COVID is not of zoonotic origin that it has not passed from animals to humans as China still claims, but has most likely leaked from a lab from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, points to the guilt for a global catastrophe far worse than Chernobyl: so much so that it is not unreasonable to speculate on its implications for the regime’s survival.
Additionally, there is evidence that the Chinese government has covered up the severity of the outbreak in China while allowing the virus to spread overseas. Thus, it is also possible to speculate that Beijing saw the COVID crisis not as a tragedy but as an opportunity to disrupt economies and societies around the world, to the benefit of China.
Could the international fury over COVID reach a point where Xi Jinpings’ colleagues decide he makes a convenient scapegoat and hunt him down? Given that he modeled his reign on Maos’ ruthless one-man rule and his grip on power, this may be unlikely. Even if that happened, Beijing’s state of total surveillance would prevent Chinese citizens from learning anything like the truth about what happened in Wuhan, and why.
When the Chernobyl disaster struck, the Soviet regime was already at the end of its rope. In contrast, China’s bid for world hegemony is just starting to skyrocket. It is an essential part of the identity of the Chinese Communist Party, regardless of what happens to Xi. Chinese leaders have been on a long march to world power since Mao Zedong came to power in 1949. Maos’ successors, starting with Deng Xiaoping, have fully embarked on this epic journey.
Despite the friendly face he showed the West, it was Deng who first described relations with the United States as a cold war and who made it clear to his colleagues, if not to the outside world, that the goal of his market reforms of China’s economy was to enrich the state and strengthen the military. What the West assumed to be reforms aimed at integrating China into the global economic system were actually steps to dominate and control that system in order to achieve hegemony.
In the 1990s, Jiang Zemin, successor chosen by Dengs as secretary general of the CCP, launched China on a path of massive military strengthening; in the first decades of this century, Hu Jintao designed China’s state of high-tech total surveillance, including the Great Firewall, and launched a Chinese cyber-offensive that stole hundreds of billions of dollars from intellectual property to an unsuspecting world the biggest transfer of wealth in history.
Xis Belt and Road’s awe-inspiring initiative and Made in China 2025 master plan only builds on the superstructure that its predecessors established to make China the world’s dominant superpower by any means necessary, including eventually. using or profiting from the COVID pandemic as a means of hampering the economies of China’s rivals, particularly the United States.
Indeed, China’s push into recombinant DNA research, as outlined in Xis’ 14th Five-Year Development Plan, could signal Beijing’s interest in researching an even more virulent agent as a potential biological weapon.
Hopefully, however, the world has learned the lessons of Chernobyl, which exposed the regime’s moral bankruptcy that allowed this to happen and then tried to cover it up. COVID, in turn, has given us a sobering lesson about the risks we all run in collaborating with Beijing or appeasing.
Three million dead, tens of billions of dollars lost around the world: it’s a terrible price to pay for ignoring the present and future threat posed by a power-obsessed regime.
