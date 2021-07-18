Ballots replace cashmere balls under Pakistani administration





Just a few months ago, this remote mountainous strip in northern Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) called Neelam Valley was blazing with bullets as Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged fire.

Now, mountains as high as 17,000 feet along the 740 kilometer (460 mile) Line of Control (LoC) that divide Jammu and Kashmir into India and Pakistan blur and echo with the sounds of the high- speakers, while the electoral campaign resumes in the AJK to elect the assemblies on July 25.

A convoy of more than two dozen jeeps and buses advance on a narrow, rutted hilly road alongside the gushing waters of the Neelam River, also known as the Kishanganga River.

Their destination is Kail – a small town in the picturesque Neelam Valley – a few feet from the highly militarized and most dangerous border in the world.

The 144 km (89 mi) long strip of the Neelam Valley is bordered by the Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir on the south side of the LoC.

In the picturesque valley perched in the Harmukh Mountains part of the great Himalayas, around noon under clear skies, more than 2,000 people gathered on the sprawling sports field of a government college in Kail to show their support for their candidate , belonging to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is competing in the upcoming elections as a frontrunner.

Some young people have their faces painted in the colors of the party flag.

“Until a few months ago, it was difficult to imagine a public gathering here,” Zafar Ali, a participant, said speaking to Anadolu agency.

A few meters away, in the middle of the bazaar, large format banners of the candidates of the Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) of the triple Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and of the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) of the assassinated. Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto are placed, indicating tough competition between the three parties.

This rally took over two hours to cover a distance of 20 km (12 mi) from the town of Sharda, to reach Kail due to rough terrain.

High decibel campaign

After a few kilometers, the convoy paused as enthusiastic youths carrying party flags danced to the beat of drums and chanted slogans.

“It’s because of the ceasefire, we sit here without any fear,” said Ali, a student at Kail College, wiping the sweat from his forehead with a handkerchief.

“Otherwise, people wouldn’t even dare to get together for a small wedding (until February) because no one knew when and where the shell would hit,” he said.

More than 3.2 million voters will elect a 53-member assembly for a five-year term. Out of 53 seats, 45 are generals, while eight are reserved for women, technocrats and religious scholars.

Up to 12 seats are reserved for those who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir under Indian administration.

At one point, the convoy went numb in a small gathering of another political party coming from the opposite side. It turned the heat up, as both of them wielded hard-hitting slogans. But they passed each other peacefully.

Election euphoria has visibly gripped this famous tourist destination – a rare occurrence here – following a return to normalcy following a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

In February, the two armies agreed to honor the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC, followed by an exchange of letters between the two prime ministers, which was widely seen as the result of ‘a roundabout diplomacy.

“Not only the Neelam Valley but all the districts along the LoC were overwhelmed by the election festivities,” said Safeer Kyani, a jeep driver, who was part of the rally.

Some 16 of the 45 general seats fall in the districts along the LoC, which analysts say could play a decisive role in forming the next government.

“Election activities in 2011 and 2016 were restricted due to fears of shelling across the border,” Kyani said, pointing to nearby trenches due to shelling from across the LoC. The region was the scene of a daily dose of shelling and sniper attacks until February of this year, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians on both sides.

Banners and flags cover the region

Unperturbed by the hilly terrain and the beaten track, many young people wearing festive flags walk past motorcycles and jeeps at the risk of their lives.

Shops and restaurants in the main bazaars of Kail and the town of Sharda, home to the former seat of learning, such as the famous Taxila and Nalanda, are decorated with festive flags and banners.

Party chants reverberate in many shops, which have been turned into temporary election offices.

Even in the small villages along the Neelam River, party flags are hoisted on houses and shops, indicating their affiliations.

One of the most militarized areas in the world, Jammu and Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two neighbors since their separation and independence from the British Empire in 1947. Since then, the two countries have waged three wars. , including two in Kashmir.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2311262/ballots-replace-bullets-in-remote-part-of-azad-jammu-and-kashmir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos