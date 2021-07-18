The Modi government ensured that Pakistan was included in the FATF gray list: S. Jaishankar

New Delhi: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday credited Narendra Modi’s government with ensuring Pakistan was included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list and also underlined that terrorism must be treated as a global problem and not just a problem facing a few countries.

The minister also said the Modi government stood firm twice when challenged by China.

“Now, the world knows, India will not give in to pressure from China,” he said.

Jaishankar was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership training program on the Modi government’s foreign policy, YEARS reported. The session aimed to brief BJP MPs on the government’s various foreign policy initiatives to help BJP MPs counter opposition accusations during the monsoon session of Parliament from Monday.

The minister added that it was thanks to the efforts of the Modi government that sanctions were imposed on groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) globally. Through international meetings such as the G7 or the G20, Prime Minister Modi had made the international community understand that terrorism should be considered a problem of global concern.

Regarding India’s neighborhood policy first, the minister said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made efforts to maintain cordial relations with neighboring countries.

“The FATF, as you all know, monitors terrorist financing and deals with black money supporting terrorism. Thanks to us, Pakistan is under the FATF target and it has been kept on the gray list,” said Jaishankar, quoted by YEARS.

We succeeded in putting pressure on Pakistan and the fact that the behavior of Pakistan has changed is due to the pressure exerted by India by various measures. LeT and JeM terrorists, India’s efforts through the UN, have also been subject to sanctions, “Jaishankar reportedly said.

“The prime minister’s personal efforts in forums like the G20 or the G7 have made nations realize that terrorism is everyone’s problem,” Jaishankar said. YEARS by unidentified sources.

“India has made sure that the world cares about terrorism and other countries stop seeing terrorism as an internal problem of some nations or a public order problem of some nations,” Jaishankar told leaders of the nation. BJP according to sources.

India’s efforts are also helping to bring global attention to the issue of black money, Jaishankar said.

Regarding the challenges India faces in the field of foreign policy, Jaishankar said, “Two examples of challenges we have faced relate to China. “

One was in Doklam where China had to return and the second is when they tried to breach the LAC (the real line of control) in Ladakh. This happened around the time we were dealing with the spread of covid-19 (in May 2020). Despite this, we gave an appropriate response on the ground and also conducted negotiations in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, ”said sources close to Matte, citing Jaishankar as saying. YEARS.

