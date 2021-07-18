Politics
The Modi government ensured that Pakistan was included in the FATF gray list: S. Jaishankar
New Delhi: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday credited Narendra Modi’s government with ensuring Pakistan was included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list and also underlined that terrorism must be treated as a global problem and not just a problem facing a few countries.
The minister also said the Modi government stood firm twice when challenged by China.
“Now, the world knows, India will not give in to pressure from China,” he said.
Jaishankar was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership training program on the Modi government’s foreign policy, YEARS reported. The session aimed to brief BJP MPs on the government’s various foreign policy initiatives to help BJP MPs counter opposition accusations during the monsoon session of Parliament from Monday.
The minister added that it was thanks to the efforts of the Modi government that sanctions were imposed on groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) globally. Through international meetings such as the G7 or the G20, Prime Minister Modi had made the international community understand that terrorism should be considered a problem of global concern.
Regarding India’s neighborhood policy first, the minister said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made efforts to maintain cordial relations with neighboring countries.
“The FATF, as you all know, monitors terrorist financing and deals with black money supporting terrorism. Thanks to us, Pakistan is under the FATF target and it has been kept on the gray list,” said Jaishankar, quoted by YEARS.
We succeeded in putting pressure on Pakistan and the fact that the behavior of Pakistan has changed is due to the pressure exerted by India by various measures. LeT and JeM terrorists, India’s efforts through the UN, have also been subject to sanctions, “Jaishankar reportedly said.
“The prime minister’s personal efforts in forums like the G20 or the G7 have made nations realize that terrorism is everyone’s problem,” Jaishankar said. YEARS by unidentified sources.
“India has made sure that the world cares about terrorism and other countries stop seeing terrorism as an internal problem of some nations or a public order problem of some nations,” Jaishankar told leaders of the nation. BJP according to sources.
India’s efforts are also helping to bring global attention to the issue of black money, Jaishankar said.
Regarding the challenges India faces in the field of foreign policy, Jaishankar said, “Two examples of challenges we have faced relate to China. “
One was in Doklam where China had to return and the second is when they tried to breach the LAC (the real line of control) in Ladakh. This happened around the time we were dealing with the spread of covid-19 (in May 2020). Despite this, we gave an appropriate response on the ground and also conducted negotiations in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, ”said sources close to Matte, citing Jaishankar as saying. YEARS.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/modi-government-ensured-pakistan-is-included-in-fatf-grey-list-s-jaishankar-11626602524940.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]