Matt Gaetz says Trump should become Speaker of the House. Is it possible?





Will former President Donald Trump launch his political comeback as future Speaker of the House of Representatives? Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Sends out fundraising calls that tell the recipient to think about how good they will feel when we make our next Speaker of the House Donald J. Trump. Another part of the fundraising letter includes a big red button that says: Join me: let’s get Trump as a speaker. It doesn’t matter whether Trump is no longer in an elected position and whether or not he is interested in the position. The former president responded somewhat favorably to the suggestion after being told he could use the post to open an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. What Biden could be investigated for is, of course, irrelevant.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root urged Trump to run for a House seat, become Speaker of the House, then launch criminal investigations into Biden and impeach him. Trump was intrigued: “It’s very interesting.” pic.twitter.com/5ECkSABDbi

Right Wing Guard (@RightWingWatch) June 4, 2021

But Gaetz’s fundraising efforts, using this extremely unlikely scenario, got me thinking about the political, legal, and logistical demands of the speaker, a position that has a lot of power but is less likely to be the subject of your average civics lesson.

To begin with, does the speaker have to be an elected official? Maybe not. As Pete Williams previously noted for NBC News, the Constitution is silent on this issue. So could the head of the House of Representatives, the third person in the line of presidential succession, be that guy around the corner holding up a sign about chemtrails? It is America, after all, the land of opportunity.

It is important to note that every previous speaker has been an elected member of Congress. And this is almost unquestionably the intention of the Founders. The surprising part here is that legally such a requirement may be more customary than mandatory.

The speaker has an important role, and not just because he exercises influence over one of our two federal legislatures. In the event of a disaster, they are in third place to become president.

The Presidential Succession Law of 1947 provides that if, due to death, resignation, removal, incapacity or lack of qualification, there is no president or vice -president to carry out the powers and duties of the office of president, then the speaker of the House resigns from his post and acts as president. So far all is well, except for the small question of the constitutionality of this law of 1947.

The succession clause of the Constitution provides that if the president and vice-president are unable to discharge the powers and duties of that office, Congress may designate which officer will act as president until the original president be reinstated or a new president elected. The legal question is whether the speaker is considered an officer.

On the one hand, there is evidence that the drafters of the Succession Clause understood that agents meant executive officials (like members of Cabinet) and not lawmakers. This would mean that Congress would not have the power, under the Constitution, to place the Speaker of the House in the line of presidential succession. There are also structural reasons why a legislative leader may not be the best choice to serve as interim president. For example, this could create a conflict of interest in the event of impeachment proceedings. On the other hand, there are two places in the Constitution where the term Officers is used to refer to legislative officials. And members of the Second Congress apparently believed in placing the speaker in the line of presidential succession.

In addition to potential legal landmines, there are many political questions to consider regarding the current line of succession. If the Electoral College elects a Republican president and vice president, there is something quite problematic about installing a Democratic speaker as interim president (assuming the speaker at the time is a Democrat).

Academic commentators (including myself) have argued for reform here for decades, regardless of which party is in power.

It doesn’t make sense to have a line of succession that could change partisan control of the presidency like this mid-term.

2/5

Brian Kalt (@ProfBrianKalt) July 13, 2021

What is the solution here? Congress could still pass a new, constitutionally compliant law that provides that the third in line for the presidency must be a member of Cabinet, such as the Secretary of State. (This was the case before, from 1886 to 1947). Because when it comes to who will be in charge of running our country, it is better not to wait for a disaster to clarify this relatively key point.

The Trump era has brought us many fascinating legal hypotheses. But, if Gaetz’s fundraising somehow pushes Trump to become a speaker, we may see more thoughts in that direction soon. Changing the line of presidential succession could quickly become incredibly politically charged. Imagine a world with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris indisposed in which Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and President Donald Trump claim they are each the acting president. It’s an unlikely (and dystopian) scenario but not technically impossible.

