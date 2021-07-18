Boris Johnson isolation row: what is the pilot contact tracing program?





A pilot program that allows contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus to carry out essential activities and not self-isolate was at the center of a furious political row on Sunday.

– What’s the new diet? The workplace pilot program will assess the effectiveness of daily contact tracing for those who have been in contact with people who test positive for the coronavirus. The study is being led by Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace, according to the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC). – Why is it carried out? It is hoped that the program will provide evidence to help reduce the length of time that contacts of people with Covid-positive must self-isolate. DHSC said reducing periods of self-isolation would prevent people from taking time off work and doing daily activities, helping to reopen the economy and society. – How it works? Close contacts of people with Covid-19 will be contacted by phone and will receive the equivalent of seven days of lateral flow testing, the DHSC said. All contacts will need to be tested every morning for seven days. Those who do not develop any symptoms and also test negative will be exempt from self-isolation that day and will be able to leave their homes to perform essential activities, but will still need to have another test the next day to verify. ‘they remain exempt. – Who is involved in the workplace pilot? The program is piloted with a variety of selected organizations from the private and public sectors. Currently, 20 organizations are involved, including Network Rail, TFL, Heathrow and Border Force and Downing Street. – Can anyone ask to be involved? DHSC said no other organization would be invited to participate in the program until more data from the preliminary trials is returned. – What is the current situation for most people? Currently, anyone who has been notified via NHS Test and Trace as a contact of someone who tests positive for the coronavirus must self-isolate for 10 days. – So what caused the political feud? On Sunday, Number 10 reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had been contacted by NHS Test and Trace, but would not be isolated as they were participating in the pilot. The news sparked a furious online backlash from members of the Labor Party, including Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, who accused the government of being “above the law”. But in a dramatic turnaround hours later, Downing Street said the men would self-isolate rather than participate in a daily contact test pilot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19451062.boris-johnson-isolation-row-contact-tracing-pilot-scheme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos