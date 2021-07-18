The race to leave planet Earth

Jeff Bezos goes to space. Would you like? Amol Rajan of the BBC asked Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, last week. Well, said Pichai smiling, I’m a little jealous. I would love to watch Earth from space. Unlike most people, Pichai can probably afford it. Amazon founder Bezos has sold a seat on his space company Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, scheduled to launch this Tuesday, to someone who offered $ 28 million for it in a sale. online auction, then canceled, citing scheduling conflicts. The eighteen-year-old son of an executive of a Dutch investment firm will instead join Bezos as the first paying client.

Illustration by Joe Farm

The theatrical staging of Bezoss’ journey, which only involves a few minutes in space, contributes to the impression that we are not so much in the space age as we are in the age of billionaire rockets. Just before Virgin entrepreneur Richard Branson set off on his own near space jaunt on July 11, the Bezoss company tweeted that, among other things, his spaceship had larger windows. (Bransons are the size of an airplane, he says, but he only charges a quarter of a million dollars per seat.) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has his own plans to leave the planet , tweeted that Bezos is a copier, using a cat emoji.

Yet it would be a misunderstanding to think that after centuries of humans dreaming of worlds beyond our own, outer space has been shrunk to one more stage for the rivalries between the super-richa Southampton in the sky. The biggest and most interesting story is that the planet has, somewhat abruptly, embarked on a new and rapidly accelerating space race. The protagonists are private companies and a growing number of nations, including China, India and the United Arab Emirates. As US Space Force chief General John Raymond said Donald Trump designated a separate branch of the military in a decision President Biden affirmed at a Council on Foreign Relations event on last month, space is a very dynamic area at the moment. There is a lot going on.

For starters, the biggest conflict between Bezos and Musk is not about space tourism but about a nearly three billion dollar contract that Nasa awarded SpaceX in April the construction of a human lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims, by the end of the decade, to resume human flights to the moon for the first time since 1972. Blue Origin, who was part of a consortium that lost to SpaceX, filed an official protest with the Government Accountability Office, claiming the process was unfair; a decision is expected next month.

Nasa also hired SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station on the company’s Crew Dragon line of reusable spacecraft. (The second such mission is currently underway, and this month the Boeings Starliner is also expected to dock at the station, for the first time.) Nasa hasn’t had its own means of getting people to the ISS since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. For years, it bought seats on Russian Soyuz rockets, an option that has become geopolitically untenable . Musk likes to play fast and loose his tweets about Tesla’s stock prices got him in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but he’s more reliable than Vladimir Putin.

Perhaps there is an even tougher operator on the space scene: Xi Jinping. Last month, China, whose presence on the ISS was vetoed by the United States a decade ago, sent the first crew to its own space station, called the Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace. , which is still under construction. (The ISS, meanwhile, is nearing the end of its useful life.) In May, China successfully landed and deployed a rover to Mars. Also this year, he announced that he would send a human crew to Mars in 2033 and set up a base there; cooperate with Russia to build a base on the moon (where it is already planning to send astronauts); and launch a spacecraft that will reach a distance of one hundred astronomical units (about nine billion miles) from Earth in time to mark the hundredth anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, in 2049.

This latest shot is reminiscent of some of the suspicions that arise when billionaires and politicians go wild on space travel: that it’s about projecting prestige and power, and bringing our conflicts and dysfunctions into another. arena. Some of the primitive rhetoric applied to space colonization, the last frontier, resource mining, now sounds more disturbing. What is perhaps worse is the impulse to sell space travel as a way to forget about Earth’s problems, as if the planet is disposable. One of the fears is that those who have the resources to help take action on climate change will instead focus on building their own escape pods. To take this path would be a betrayal of what it means to be part of the human community. At the same time, the desire to explore and learn is essentially human. We can surely embrace space without abandoning each other.

It seems incomprehensible that while we have filled orbital space with satellites and experienced unmanned triumphs such as the Hubble Space Telescope, we are only now reaching the milestones of human exploration set two generations ago. Alan Shepard, whose Blue Origins spacecraft is named after, flew into space in 1961, just behind Russian Yuri Gagarin. As Bezos embarks on a still risky venture on Tuesday, Sothebys will close a space exploration-themed auction. Among the items is an unused spacesuit from the ill-fated Soviet N-1 / L-3 lunar program, which was officially discontinued in 1976. Only twelve humans have ever walked on the moon; all were white men, and none of them were born after 1935. No one went to Mars. The upcoming US and Chinese lunar expeditions will have very different crews than their predecessors, and hopefully will do a lot more.

But what have we been waiting for an invitation, maybe? One of the most intriguing aspects of this space summer was the release of a preliminary report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Unidentified Flying Objects, or, as the government is now calling them, the phenomena unidentified aerials. It turns out that between 2004 and 2021, government sources reported one hundred and forty-four such sightings, only one of which could be definitively ruled out. But a deeper question than whether we have been visited by UFOs may be why we ourselves have not been UFOs looking down on some of the thousands of planets that astronomers have identified in other systems. solar cells over the past three decades, and bringing them news from Earth.