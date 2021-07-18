Punjab congress crisis: battle lines harden, party MPs strategize on Navjot Singh Sidhus role: The Tribune India





Aditi TandonTribune News ServiceNew Delhi, July 18

The Punjab Congress appeared to dive deeper into crisis on Sunday as battle lines harden following the expected appointment of MPP Navjot Singh Sidhu as president of state unity and congressmen were meeting to strategize on the issue.

Discussion with MPs @INCIndia Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha from Punjab to strategize on farmers’ issues in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/63jyF28Axk

– Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) July 18, 2021

Read also :

“I fear the worst if this happens,” a senior congressional official and congressman told the Tribune ahead of the crucial meeting of deputies at the residence of former head of state Partap Singh Bajwa in the nation’s capital.

Harish Rawat, Head of AICC Punjab with CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Mohali. Courthouse Photos

“There is too much anger and anguish about what is going on. The way a leader gets run over on us is unacceptable. Obviously, there are bigger questions as to whether this can be tolerated, ”said pro-chief minister camp MP Amarinder Singh.

MP Manish Tewari tweeted last night saying Partap Bajwa and CM would make a great team going forward.

Tewari said today that internal party issues will be raised on internal platforms.

After the Punjab congressmen concluded the meeting, they said they would move the notions of adjournment in parliament to farmers’ issues and gathered to discuss pressing Punjab issues including unrest. farmers, Covid vaccine supplies, delayed GST compensation to the state.

On Sidhu, Tewari said this is an internal matter and will be raised on party platforms

Partap Bajwa on Sidhu said, “Living parties have differences. A dead part would have no differences.

The strategy of the CM camp now is to ask party leader Sonia Gandhi why Bajwa, a die-hard congressman, should not be appointed head of state if indeed a Jat Sikh leader like Sidhu is being considered for the role.

Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Rajya MP Sabha Partap Bajwa.

“Sidhu’s appointment will annoy many people whose families have sacrificed their lives for the sake of sovereignty. No one can forget that Sidhu has warm ties to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and publicly embraced the Pakistani army chief when the Kartarpur Corridor issue came to an end. Pakistan exported terror to the Punjab. How will Hindus react to the role of Sidhus? The party must take this into account, ”said another MP.

MPs Ravneet Bittu and Gurjeet Aujla today asked why Bajwa cannot be the head of state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (3rd from right) flanked by MPs (left to right) Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Raja Warring, Davinder Ghubaya, Pritam Kotbhai and Darshan Brar, and Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa in Chandigarh on Saturday. Courthouse Photos

MPs will now strategize on the way forward and many believe the party is in a very fragile state in Punjab over how the issue of Sidhu’s appointment has been handled.

The CM expressed its previous reservations about Sidhu’s appointment to Sonia and left it up to her to say that what she said would be acceptable.

But hours after saying this yesterday, CM met Bajwa and others at a meeting coordinated by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP, a sign the CM was in no mood to mend it. with Sidhu.

The situation on the overhaul of the Punjab Congress remains fluid and uncertain, with both camps exerting pressure on Sonia Gandhi.

In a statement released today, party leader Sukhpal Khaira, claiming the support of 10 congressmen, urged the party’s high command not to let down Captain Amarinder Singh “thanks to whose relentless efforts the party is doing well. established in the Punjab ”.

In a joint statement released by Khaira, MPs said there was no doubt that the appointment of the PPCC head of state was the prerogative of the party’s high command, but at the same time washing dirty laundry in public. has only diminished the party graph over the past few months.

Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at the residence of MP Madanlal Jalalpur in Patiala on Sunday

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with six other MPs, including prison minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, arrived at MP Madanlal Jalalpur’s residence in Patiala on Sunday. Many of their supporters and activists were also present.

