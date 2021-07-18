Manoj Kewalramanis Smokeless War gives insight into how CPC works: The Tribune India

Manoj Joshi

The number of people watching China and its significant developments in India can probably be counted on the fingers of one hand. Kewalramani is one of them. His newsletter “Eye on China” and his daily follow-up of the People’s Daily reflect the enormous effort he puts into his task and the type of context from which this book has emerged.

Apparently, the writer focused on the emergence of the Covid-19 virus in Wuhan and its consequences. But through the narrative, he gave us insight into how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) works, its changing outlook on domestic and international issues, and the direction in which Xi Jinping is leading the country.

The title on the quest for geopolitical domination is somewhat misleading; in some ways, the book is really a sort of autopsy that gives us an idea of ​​how the internal organs of the CCP work, how they relate to its external policies, and the enormous effort the organization has put into being the hegemonic force that it is within China.

A great value of this highly referenced book is its extensive use of Chinese media and Chinese expert writings. Equally important is focusing on key party and state institutions, their decision-making, and cutting through the verbiage that often accompanies CCP decisions. The book’s only inexplicable flaw is that it lacks an index, a somewhat puzzling omission.

Among the many rabbits that the CPC has pulled out of the hat throughout its history, its 2020 performance surely stands out. The outbreak of the pandemic was a huge Black Swan event that not only crippled Wuhan and Hubei province, but had reverberations around the world. Neither the doctors nor the townspeople knew what had hit them. But within months, even as the United States and much of Europe reeled under the onslaught of the pandemic, China was able to overcome it. After the initial confusion and mess, China has taken draconian decisions head-on to lock down cities, conduct mass testing and take immediate action to reverse the resulting economic crisis.

What emerges from the book is how the pandemic slowed some down and accelerated other trends in a global system that was already in some mess. It is not clear, however, whether Covid has given Chinese assertiveness any particular advantage in the South China Sea, along with Taiwan, Hong Kong and, of course, India. A strain of the Chinese discourse has been the claim that the Ladakh crisis was designed by India to capitalize on China’s concern over Covid.

Domestically, the Chinese government decided to move towards promoting consumption-led growth through a concept called dual circulation, where domestic consumption would encourage Chinese producers to produce high-quality products, which , in turn, could also be exported.

The world saw the United States as the primary driver of the decoupling drama we witnessed. However, it can be argued that it is China that seeks “atmanirbharta” and wants an economy that will deal with the world on its own terms. But it is a work in progress. It is one thing to evoke dual circulation politically, it is quite another to implement it in economic practice.

Covid has acted as a negative catalyst in US-China relations. In January, the two countries had taken the first step in bringing their trade dispute under control through a deal, but within two months all bets were off. As Covid wreaked havoc in the United States, the hapless Trump administration found it convenient to step up the attack on China.

Washington hardliners – Mike Pompeo, Matt Pottinger, Robert O’Brien – have regularly attacked China, and US institutions like the Commerce Department and the FBI have focused on alleged Chinese wrongdoing. A new element was the tactic of challenging the legitimacy of the CCP, something that was supposed to hurt, and probably hit the mark.

A recurring theme of the book concerns narratives, how the CPC shapes them, and the institutions and practices it uses to do so. From the start, notes the writer, “Xi set the tone for a more agile, innovative and combative approach to propaganda.” This huayuquan or power of speech is not just propaganda, but something powerfully backed by policies that are ruthlessly implemented.

End to end, of course, Xi and his colleagues know that the discourse they must dominate is that of the Chinese people. After being shaken by the initial appearance of Covid and expressions of discontent and dissent, in addition to suppressing dissent, the CCP embarked on its formidable “education and rectification” campaigns. These are essentially aimed at setting the stage for the 2022 Party Congress and ensuring that Xi does not face any challenges in extending his tenure as secretary general. It’s not your ordinary party politics, but a ruthless Game of Thrones where losers often end up in jail or are purged of their duties.