Boris Johnson to self-isolate and reverse plan to enter NHS pilot program





The situation raised new questions about governments’ plans to lift restrictions on Monday, even as cases rose to more than 50,000 a day, in large part due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. British media have called July 19 Freedom Day, but for thousands of people infected or in contact with an infected person, that phrase will ring hollow. As part of the health services pilot program, Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are said to have continued to work in Downing Street, which has been fitted with facilities to carry out daily tests. They were also reportedly still required to self-isolate when not at work. Mr Johnson and his wife, Carrie, live in an apartment on the upper floors of 11 Downing Street, next to his office. This building also houses Mr. Sunaks’ office. News of the testing arrangement drew immediate criticism, with some pointing out that it was just the latest example of senior officials playing by different rules. At 11 a.m. in London, three hours after the initial statement, the two men backed off. The Prime Minister was in his country residence, Checkers, when he was briefed by the NHS and will now stay there in self-isolation. He will not participate in the pilot program, a spokesperson said in a statement. Mr Sunak said on Twitter that although the test and traceability pilot is quite restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognize that even the feeling that the rules are not the same for everyone is wrong. To that end, he wrote, I will isolate myself as usual and not participate in the pilot. Mr Johnson survived a severe Covid crisis in April 2020, when the virus first swept through Downing Street. At that time, he was admitted to an intensive care unit, leaving the government under the temporary direction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab. Mr. Sunak is not known to have ever contracted the coronavirus. Mr Johnson was forced to self-isolate again in November after being exposed to Tory lawmaker Lee Anderson, who had developed symptoms of Covid.

