Donald Trump lashes out at Bret Baier for Fox News election audit coverage in Arizona





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News anchor Bret Baier after reporting on Maricopa County audit

The former president has targeted the presenter and other media for reporting the low number of election irregularities that will be investigated further, contradicting his claims of widespread fraud.

In an article uploaded to Telegram, Trump said: “Fox News and other media have wrongly sided with the obsolete and terrible Maricopa County Electoral Board in not reporting any fraud found in the presidential election .

“They spit out the crude disinformation deliberately spread by the country and the Associated Press and ignore the all-important Arizona Senate hearing yesterday, which showed 168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (non-voting ballots). official), 74,000 mail-in ballots received that were never mailed (ballots appearing as if by magic), 11,000 voters were added to the voters lists after the election and still voted, all newspapers in machine access was wiped out and the election server was hacked during the election. “

He continued, “They sided with the county and not the courageous Arizona Senate fighting for the people of Arizona. The same announcer in the office the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden. now wants you to believe there was no fraud The presenter was Bret Baier.

Fortunately, Arizona has strong state senators ready to stand up for the truth. Senator Wendy Rogers said, ‘I’ve heard enough. It is time to withdraw certification from this election. Senator Kelly Townsend said the fraud was so serious that “I want to see indictments.” Senator Sonny Borelli said: “I have seen enough evidence to dispute the validity of the certification of the results of the Maricopa County elections “.

“Arizona shows far more fraud and voting irregularities than it would take to change the outcome of the election.”

Baier then distanced himself from claims he said there had been no electoral fraud in Maricopa County in a statement on Twitter.

Responding to a Twitter user who made the claims, Baier said, “I didn’t say that, Susan. Please review the tape. I said the investigation is continuing and so far, officially, only about 200 ballots were rejected. I said what the county says and what the critics say. Go watch again. “

Arizona election officials have uncovered fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in the state’s most populous county, according to the Associated Press.

According to the outlet, 182 cases presented problems clear enough to be referred to investigators for review.

He added that no one had been convicted and no one’s vote had been counted twice.

The audit undermined Trump’s claims that there had been widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

President Biden won Arizona by more than 10,400 voters out of the estimated 3.4 million votes cast.

Newsweek has contacted Trump and Fox News for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against large tech companies at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump called Fox News presenter Bret Baier. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

